Asnuva to Invest Rs 100 Crore to Become India's Largest Hub for Occult Sciences & Spiritual Products

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: In a strategic move set to redefine India's spiritual products sector, Asnuva, a venture under Mankar Spirituality, has announced a ₹100 crore investment over the next year to establish the country's largest and most trusted hub for Occult Sciences & Spiritual Products.

Also Read | Why Is Assam Not Included in SIR Phase 2 Despite Assembly Elections Next Year? Check CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Response (Watch Video).

The initiative aims to transform how spiritual products are accessed and experienced across India and internationally, combining technology, sustainability, branding, and offline retail expansion.

Founded by Mahesh Mankar, a visionary spiritual entrepreneur, Asnuva is focused on making authentic spiritual and occult products easily accessible while preserving India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Amit Shah Kicks Off BJP's Campaign for Civic Polls, Pitches for 'Triple-Engine Government'.

"Our goal with Asnuva is to preserve India's spiritual traditions while embracing innovation and sustainability," said Mahesh Mankar, Founder of Asnuva. "This investment will create a seamless ecosystem where faith, technology, and responsible business converge."

A New Era for the Spiritual EconomyWith growing demand for authentic Occult Sciences & Spiritual Products, Asnuva is building a digitally integrated platform to connect directly with consumers.

The ₹100 crore investment will be utilised across:

- Technology & Platform Development: Creating a next-generation e-commerce and logistics system for domestic and international reach.

- Brand Expansion: Amplifying visibility through high-impact marketing, media campaigns, and strategic collaborations.

- Sustainable Innovation: Developing eco-friendly and biodegradable spiritual products aligned with green practices.

- Offline Retail Expansion: Launching exclusive "Asnuva Experience Centres" across major Indian cities to provide immersive customer experiences.

Visionary Leadership

Under Mahesh Mankar's leadership, Asnuva is transforming India's spiritual product sector through its own in-house, technology-enabled manufacturing units. These units are built for high-quality, scalable production, while the company integrates strategic branding, marketing, and market expansion to ensure every product reaches a wide audience without compromising authenticity or excellence.

"Asnuva is more than a platform -- it is a fully integrated ecosystem where our technology-driven manufacturing, strong branding, and strategic expansion set new benchmarks in the spiritual products sector," Mankar added.

Global Reach, Local ImpactAsnuva also plans to build export capabilities to showcase Indian Occult Sciences & Spiritual Products globally under the banner 'Made in India, Rooted in Spirituality.'

This initiative is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and strengthen India's leadership in spiritual commerce. Backed by Mahesh Mankar's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and tradition, Asnuva is setting a new standard for faith-based enterprises in India.

About Asnuva

Founded by Mahesh Mankar, Asnuva is India's emerging hub for Occult Sciences & Spiritual Products, dedicated to providing authentic, high-quality, and sustainable offerings. The brand bridges India's ancient spiritual traditions with modern technology, creating a platform that celebrates devotion, innovation, and purpose.

For more information, visit: www.maheshmankar.com, www.asunva.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)