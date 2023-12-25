Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Jagiroad in Morigaon district during which he inaugurated five projects worth an aggregate of Rs. 114.17 crore.

He inaugurated a railway overbridge built for Rs. 85.96 crore, the newly-constructed Inspection Bungalow of the Public Works Department built for Rs. 9.50 crore, a 750-seating capacity auditorium of the sports association with a project cost of Rs. 7.20 crore, a Multi-Utility Building of the Jagiroad Development Authority costing Rs. 1.95 crore and a cycle track around the bank of Taranga Beel developed for Rs. 9.56 crore.

These apart, he flagged off ambulances and other vehicles under the road safety mission and a digital LED board of Janasanyog Assam located on the premises of the Jagiroad Police Station.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Jagiroad's Kagaz Nagar Khelpathar, Chief Minister Sarma said, "The inauguration of developmental projects worth Rs. 114 crore in a single day for a single Legislative Assembly Constituency is a record in itself, as projects costing such a huge amount of money may never have been inaugurated for a single constituency in a single day earlier."

He congratulated the residents of Morigaon district in general and Jagiroad town in particular for the latest additions to public infrastructures, exuding confidence these would go a long way in fulfilling the genuine hopes and aspirations of the residents of Jagiroad to a great extent.

Chief Minister Sarma said the current government took a bold decision to allocate a sum of Rs. 810 crore to resolve the vexed issues related to the paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited in Jagiroad and Cachar.

The amount was utilized to mitigate various issues, including compensation to the affected workers of the mills, shut down due to various factors. Massive investments in Jagiroad are on their way, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma declared that an amount of Rs. 50 crore would be spent to develop a modern drainage system for Jagiroad town. This apart, a new fire service centre would also be established, he said. Further, an amount of Rs. 66 crore would be spent to develop the stretch of road between Baghara and Amsoi under the Asom Mala scheme.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence the upcoming Morigaon Medical College and Hospital would be opened to the public within two years.

Chief Minister Sarma said the State has been witnessing unprecedented levels of developmental activities for the past few years.

He said the government was on track to fulfilling its promise of providing jobs under the government sector to 1-lakh youths of the State.

To build up an entrepreneurial culture among the youths of the State, loans without mortgages are being provided to youths under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan. To usher in a movement of inclusive financial empowerment, an amount of Rs. 10,000 each shall be credited into the accounts of the 40-lakh members of women's self-help groups, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said Assam has been witnessing unprecedented levels of growth and development on multiple fronts owing to the creation of an environment that keeps all kinds of strife and strikes at bay.

Another 10 years without strikes and "mandolins" would lead to Assam becoming one of the top five States on all fronts, he added.

He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra for his continued focus towards the development of Assam and exuded confidence the people of Assam would make the best use of the opportunities a new and resurgent Assam and India are offering under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.

Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta, Members of Legislative Assembly Ramakanta Deori, Rupak Sarmah, Sashi Kanta Das, Chief of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Chief of Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar, along with a host of dignitaries were present too. (ANI)

