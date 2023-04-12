New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): The Assam Rifles Commander's Conference 2023 was held at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong on 08 & 09 Apr 2023. The Conference was chaired by Lieutenant General PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General of Assam Rifles and was attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders and Staff Officers of Headquarters DGAR and Formations.

The emphasis of the Conference was on further improving the operational and administrative efficiency by drawing lessons from the past with an overall aim of living up to their title of 'Sentinels of the North East' and the 'Force that Binds the North East'.

During the conference, the Director General complimented the Formation and Unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquilty in their respective areas of responsibility. He also exhorted them to be ever vigilant on the volatile and dynamic environment under which the Force operates. He brought out that the Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the North East and ensured their security and well-being. The Director General of Assam Rifles released a compendium titled "1962 The Great Himalayan War of Valour, Glory, Sacrifice" which highlights the role of Assam Rifles on the front lines in the 1962 War. Incidentally 143 bravehearts laid down their lives in the 1962 war and Assam Rifles soldiers were awarded five Vir Chakras, five Kirti Chakras, two Shaurya Chakras and two Sena Medals during 1962 War. The Rajbhasha Trophies were presented to 27 Assam Rifles (1ST Prize), 16 Assam Rifles (2nd Prize) and 9 Assam Rifles (3rd Prize) for outstanding contribution in implementation of 'Hindi' our National Language. A welfare meet was conducted where in Veer Naris were felicitated.

Followed by the conference, a special screening of the movie on Assam Rifles, "Assam Rifles Through The Ages" was also organised. The movie depicts the rich history, culture and contribution made by the Assam Rifles in the North Eastern Region since its inception as well as its role in the Counter Insurgency areas of Jammu & Kashmir and deployment of troops in various UN Missions.

As part of the conference, Sports Teams of the Force were also felicitated for their outstanding performance over the last one year.

The event culminated with a cultural programme that showcased the musical talent of renowned singer Miss Kavya Limaye singing, catchy and mesmerising tunes at the Assam Rifles Auditorium. The Sentinels Band of Assam Rifles also participated and enthralled the audience with their performance.

The conference conducted once a year is focused on improving the operational and administrative efficiency of the Force to make it capable of carrying its task in the North East.

