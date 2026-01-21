Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): Assam's economy has grown by over 45 per cent in the last five years, positioning the state as the fastest-growing economy in the entire country, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking to ANI at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He highlighted that this growth significantly outpaces the national cumulative growth rate. The CM is currently leading the first-ever delegation from Assam to the global summit to showcase the state's economic transformation and invite international partnerships.

According to the Chief Minister, the state's expansion is balanced across all key sectors of the economy. "In the last 5 years, the cumulative growth of the nation is at 29%. Against that, our (Assam's) growth is 45%. Today, we are the fastest-growing economy in the entire country," he said.

Sarma emphasized that the state is experiencing progress in agriculture, manufacturing, and the service sector. He noted that while the state previously lacked a strong presence in manufacturing, it has now established itself in the sector, while the service sector continues to expand as Assam represents the entire Northeast region.

He further explained that the state's economic relevance extends beyond its borders, stating, "Assam is not about one state, it is about entire eight states. So, we have decent growth in all three sectors."

The state government is now pivoting its focus toward high-growth, modern industries and value-added exports. Sarma identified food processing, the export of agricultural products, and new-age industries such as semiconductors, mobile manufacturing, and electronics as critical pillars of this strategy.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the state's ability to enter these advanced markets, noting that they are working diligently on these initiatives and are "confident that we will be able to break the ice."

In addition to industrial expansion, the state is exploring sustainable initiatives to benefit its primary sector. Sarma shared through a post on X that he met with COO of the Varaha Group, Ikarus Janzen.

"Met Mr. Ikarus Janzen, COO of the Varaha Group, which is on a mission to remove 1 billion tonnes of CO₂ through biochar, regenerative agriculture, and afforestation initiatives. We are exploring avenues to bring them on board to benefit our farming communities," he said.

Earlier, the CM announced that the state has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in India, with a 13% growth rate, and stated that Assam is now ready to partner with global investors to build a modern future.

Highlighting the state's new economic confidence, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "India is going to be the third largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Assam has become the fastest growing economy and grown 13 per cent in the last 5 years." (ANI)

