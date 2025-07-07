PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Asston Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, has announced the opening of its IPO on July 09, 2025, with a proposed issue size of ₹27.56 Crores. The shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).

The issue is being made through a 100% book-building process in accordance with SEBI regulations.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up to 6,35,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up to 4,25,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Up to 3,22,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Up to 7,46,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker - Up to 1,13,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards meeting capital expenditure for acquiring machinery at the manufacturing unit, meeting incremental working capital requirements, repayment and/or prepayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

The anchor portion will open on July 08, 2025, while the issue will open for the public on July 09, 2025, and close on July 11, 2025.

Sobhagya Capital Options Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue, and Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue.

Dr. Ashish Narayan Sakalkar, Managing Director of Asston Pharmaceuticals Limited, expressed: "We are pleased to announce Asston Pharmaceuticals Limited's foray into the capital markets, a pivotal step in our journey of growth, innovation, and commitment to healthcare excellence. This IPO marks a significant milestone in our evolution as a pharmaceutical manufacturer dedicated to delivering quality, affordable, and reliable therapeutic solutions across diverse segments.

Since our inception, we have steadily expanded our footprint by building a robust portfolio of formulations and focusing on manufacturing efficiency, regulatory compliance, and customer trust. Our manufacturing capabilities are backed by quality systems that adhere to stringent standards, and we continue to invest in infrastructure, people, and R&D to drive sustainable growth.

Asston remains committed to improving patient outcomes and creating long-term value for our stakeholders. We look forward to leveraging this capital infusion to propel our next phase of growth while remaining focused on our vision of becoming a trusted name in India's pharmaceutical landscape."

Highlights

* Fresh Issue Size - 22,41,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each

* Issue Size - ₹ 27.56 Crores (At Upper Price Band)

* Price Band - ₹ 115 - ₹ 123 Per Equity Share

* Lot Size - 1,000 Equity Shares

Mr. Rishabh Singhvi, Director of Sobhagya Capital Options Private Limited, said,"India's pharmaceutical sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by rising healthcare awareness, increased government initiatives, and growing demand for quality and affordable medicines. Asston Pharmaceuticals Limited has emerged as a focused and promising player in this landscape, backed by a strong manufacturing setup, experienced leadership, and a commitment to regulatory compliance.

The company's consistent growth trajectory, coupled with its plans to expand infrastructure and enhance operational capabilities, places it in a strong position to capture opportunities across therapeutic segments in both domestic and international markets. Asston's emphasis on product quality, R&D, and process efficiency reflects its long-term vision and dedication to building a trusted pharmaceutical brand.

We are proud to partner with Asston Pharmaceuticals in their IPO journey. The funds raised will not only enable them to strengthen their foundation but also accelerate their growth initiatives, helping them expand their footprint and make a greater impact on healthcare delivery across regions."

About The Company:

Asston Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products established in 2019, with a presence in over 10 countries, delivering affordable and high-quality healthcare solutions across international markets, specifically in African markets, i.e. in South and West Africa. It manufactures and markets a broad range of products, including tablets, capsules, syrups, ointments, powders, and injectables, and offers contract manufacturing and loan licensing services. The Company collaborates with WHO GMP-certified facilities for specialized formulations such as antibiotics and generics. Asston also provides formulation expertise and supplies APIs, excipients, and packaging materials to its loan licensing premises. It has established a regulatory department and ties up with NABL-accredited labs to ensure end-to-end quality compliance. With over 150 registered trademarks, its portfolio includes generics, pediatric formulations, and eye drops, primarily catering to distributors in South and West Africa. Its emphasis on cost-effective, quality-driven solutions makes it a preferred partner in price-sensitive markets.

In May'25 the company recorded a Revenue of ₹ 618.90 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 199.88 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹ 132.24 Lakhs.

In FY25, the company recorded revenue of ₹2,503.92 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹615.93 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹432.51 Lakhs.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

