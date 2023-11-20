PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Atam Valves Limited (BSE- 543236 NSE - ATAM), a renowned manufacturer of industrial and plumbing valves and fittings, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the H1 & Q2 FY24.

Key Financial Highlights:

H1 FY24:

* Total Income Stands at Rs 23.17 Crore in H1 FY24 vs Rs18.45 Crore in H1 FY23, Growth of 25.58%

* EBITDA Stands at Rs 3.89 Crore in H1 FY24 Vs Rs 3.69 Crore in H1 FY23, Growth of 5.44%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.80 %

* PAT of Rs 2.16 crore

* PAT Margin of 9.32 %

* EPS of Rs 1.84

Q2 FY24:

* Total Income Stands at Rs 12.76 Crore in Q2 FY24 vs Rs11.01 Crore in Q2 FY23, Growth of 15.96%

* EBITDA Stands at Rs 2.39 Crore in Q2 FY24 Vs Rs 2.29Crore in Q2 FY23, Growth of 4.16%

* EBITDA Margin of 18.70 %

* PAT of Rs 1.30 crore

* PAT Margin of 10.34 %

* EPS of Rs 1.12

Commenting on the performance, Amit Jain - Managing Director of Atam Valves Limited said, "We are pleased to announce the positive advancements at ATAM Valves Limited during the first half of FY24, where a heightened demand for Industrial Valves has resulted in a substantial increase in our Total Income. Our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and the steadfast quality of our valves remains our primary focus.

We are strategically advancing our in-house manufacturing capabilities and actively planning a significant expansion to venture into the production of larger-sized valves. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the diverse needs of the entire valves industry.

The steadfast trust exhibited by our clients has not only provided a solid foundation for our ongoing operations but has also positioned us for a highly promising second half of the fiscal year."

