San Francisco, November 20: In another dramatic development, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Monday announced the company is hiring former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman to pursue its advanced AI research. Altman, who was fired by OpenAI last week, was in discussions with the company’s board for a re-entry but the deal fell apart and the ChatGPT developer hired former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

In a post on X, Nadella said they are “extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team”. “We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” he added. Sam Altman, Former OpenAI CEO and Greg Brockman Hired by Microsoft To Lead New ‘Advanced AI Research Team’, Announces Satya Nadella.

Satya Nadella 'Super Excited To Have Sam Altman as CEO of New Group:

I’m super excited to have you join as CEO of this new group, Sam, setting a new pace for innovation. We’ve learned a lot over the years about how to give founders and innovators space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios,… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

Ending the intense drama after a weekend of negotiations to potentially bring Altman back to OpenAI, Nadella said that Microsoft remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI and has confidence in its product roadmap, its ability to continue to innovate with everything it announced at the ‘Microsoft Ignite’ event. Sam Altman Will Not Return As CEO of ChatGPT Developer OpenAI As Deal Falls Apart, Emmett Shear Likely To Be Appointed as Interim CEO: Report.

“We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OpenAI's new leadership team and working with them,” said Nadella. Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI. In January this year, it announced the third phase of its long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.

