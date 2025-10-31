VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: Atlantis The Royal has been named No. 6 in the global ranking of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025. Following a successful debut in 2023, the resort's latest accolade was announced at the third edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels awards ceremony in London alongside industry-defining hotels from across the globe. In addition, the resort was bestowed two special accolades, including the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025 and Best Hotel in the Middle East 2025.

The awards ceremony once again brought together the world and hospitality community to celebrate the world's best hotels. Held at London's iconic Old Billingsgate on the banks of the River Thames, the event showcased exceptional hotel experiences that will inspire consumers, travellers and hoteliers around the globe.

Marking its two-year anniversary earlier this year, Atlantis The Royal remained on The World's 50 Best Hotels ranking at No. 6. Already established as an iconic Dubai landmark, the resort continues to redefine the future of luxury hospitality. Whether in gastronomy, fashion, or entertainment, Atlantis The Royal leads with pioneering collaborations from Dolce&Gabbana's vibrant new Carretto Siciliano takeover at Cloud 22 in partnership with Ounass, to the launch of CARBONE Dubai, Major Food Group's celebrated Italian-American restaurant, unveiled with a glittering, star-studded celebration and hailed as one of the most anticipated openings of the year. The resort has also debuted the immersive "Diamond in the Desert" fire-meets-water spectacle by Hans Zimmer, elevating the legendary Skyblaze Fountain to new heights. With 760 exquisite rooms, suites, and signature penthouses, guests can swim amongst the clouds in sky-pools and dine at more celebrity-chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "We're delighted to return to London for the third edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels. It's an honour to gather so many leading voices in travel, hospitality and hotels - and to celebrate the very best. Our warmest congratulations go to every hotel on this year's list, each of which has clearly made a lasting impression on our newly expanded Academy of travel experts. We hope 2025's list sparks inspiration for travellers as they plan their next trip."

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis, comments: "It is an exceptional honour to see Atlantis The Royal recognised among The World's 50 Best Hotels for the third consecutive year, and we are incredibly proud to be bestowed two special awards - the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025 and Best Hotel in the Middle East 2025. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our colleagues, whose commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences has been at the heart of our success since day one. Guided by the visionary leadership of Kerzner International, we remain steadfast in our ambition to shape the future of luxury hospitality through innovation, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to creating extraordinary guest experiences."

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 was revealed as part of a live countdown from No.50 to No.1. The ranking is complemented by a host of special awards alongside the first ever 51-100 list and reflects the very best travel experiences around the globe, collated from the votes of 800 anonymous experts. This voting panel - the 50 Best Hotels Academy - comprises a balanced mix of hoteliers, travel journalists, educators and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of industry-leading Academy Chairs.

This year has marked yet another extraordinary chapter for Atlantis The Royal, with a series of prestigious international accolades further solidifying its position as the world's leading ultra-luxury experiential resort. Atlantis The Royal was the first hotel in the region to be bestowed three Keys at MICHELIN Guide's inaugural global MICHELIN Key Selection ceremony in Paris this year. In addition, The Guide presented a brand-new accolade to Atlantis The Royal, where it received the MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award, one of four special awards announced during the occasion. In addition, Atlantis The Royal once again earned the coveted Five-Star award for the second consecutive year in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025.

For further information about Atlantis please call +971 4 426 0000, or visit www.atlantis.com/dubai. Both low and high resolution colour photography is available on our press page.

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world's leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 760 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.

This Is It.

About The World's 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand's first global launch since 2009.The World's 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 800 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World's 50 Best Hotels event programme - including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list - provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The first edition of the awards was held in London, UK, in September 2023.

