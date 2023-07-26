SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Silk Light Films, in association with MX Player is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success and positive reception of its latest OTT film, "Paksh" released this month. Since its release on MX Player, the film has captivated audiences worldwide, earning acclaim and becoming a must-watch cinematic experience.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Other Beauties in Stunning Yellow Sarees!.

"Paksh" is a black comedy thriller that weaves together humor, suspense, and unexpected twists that intertwines the world of theater as a compelling subplot within a larger narrative to create an intriguing experience for the OTT audience. Directed by the visionary Writer-Director, Jugal Raja, "Paksh" boasts of an impressive ensemble cast, including Ekta Shri, Vinod Acharya in the leading roles, who deliver riveting performances that bring the characters to life.

Propelling the film to the forefront of the OTT landscape, "Paksh" has garnered praise from the audience, who have lauded its thought-provoking narrative, captivating acts, and seamless storytelling. The film's ability to evoke a wide range of emotions while tackling pertinent issue of 'Karma strikes you back' has struck a chord with both cinephiles and casual viewers alike.

Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date- All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Film!.

The movie follows the interconnected lives of several characters from different backgrounds, each facing their own unique challenges and dilemmas. Unbeknownst to them, their actions and decisions are intricately linked by the invisible threads of karma.

"We are immensely proud of the overwhelmingly positive response “Paksh” has received from the audiences worldwide," said Jugal Raja, who is also producer of the film. "It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of the entire cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this project. "Paksh" promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its clever blend of black comedy and suspense", he adds. With a runtime of 87 minutes, "Paksh" takes its viewers on a rollercoaster ride through its darkly humorous and thrilling narrative. The film unfolds as an innocent couple finds themselves stranded on a desolate highway in the dead of night. Desperate for assistance, they hitch a ride with a seemingly helpful truck driver and his men. Little do they know that the men inside the truck harbour sinister intentions, setting the stage for a series of unexpected twists and turns.

On the making & trivia from the sets, Director Jugal Raja further explains, "'Paksh' was a challenging shoot with 7 actors, a single cinematographer, a truck with a portable generator and three 10 watts bulbs mounted and of course the dark highway. We filmed inside a moving truck around for a day and then parked in a remote location for the rest of the 2 days shoot as majority shoot was to be done at night. The actors and the spartan crew gave their all for the movie.”

Capturing the film's essence and visually stunning moments is the brilliant cinematographer, Kalpak Pathak, whose expertise adds depth and intrigue to each scene. Complementing the film's thrilling narrative is the evocative music composed by Kaushal Mahavir, further enhancing the overall viewing experience.

The ensemble cast features versatile actors like Ekta Shri, Vinod Acharya, Gaurav Sharma, Sammy Pandit, Ashish Mishra, Shreekanth Kelkar, and Vyas Soni. Their exceptional performances bring depth and authenticity to their characters, making "Paksh" a must-watch for fans of gripping narratives and impeccable acting.

This month, Silk Light Films also released romantic drama “Jaane Do”, a film about a blind couple going on a road trip to break up from a relationship that never existed on MX Player, which was also well received.

Jugal Raja, is known for his ability to create compelling narratives, has poured his heart and soul into these three projects. Each of his films are a testament to his artistic vision, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to storytelling. Hailing from Chennai, Jugal Raja has to his credit Bollywood film 'Bunker', based on Indian Army.

Director Jugal Raja has also directed his first ever Marathi Movie “Good Vibes Only” which is a light-hearted, slice of life film about two strangers bumping into each other in a surf club and how they impact each other in a fun way. The film marks the debut of popular Marathi RJ Shravan Ajay Bane, fondly known as “Radiocha Marathi Mulga” along with singer-turned-actor Aarti Kelkar. The film is slated for an OTT release on 28th July on two leading platforms MX Player & Planet Marathi.

Trailer Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP-OfyNhhxM&t=4s

Media Queries: Shraddha 9869100555 Aparna 8104758481 ashwinipublicity@gmail.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)