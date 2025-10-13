PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 13: Deakin University, Australia, and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), India, are pleased to announce the launch of a new dual degree program in Cyber Security, enabling ambitious Indian students to earn a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) from VIT Chennai and a Bachelor of Cyber Security (Honours) from Deakin University.

The program builds on the longstanding partnership of over a decade between Deakin and VIT, reflecting a shared vision to advance higher education outcomes, foster innovation, and enhance accessibility to world-class learning in emerging technology domains.

Through this dual degree, students will begin their studies at VIT Chennai, gaining strong foundations in computer science, network security, and data protection, before progressing to Deakin University, Australia, to complete advanced coursework and research in cybersecurity systems, governance, and digital forensics. Graduates will emerge with a globally recognised qualification, industry-ready skills, and cross-cultural experience to contribute to the rapidly expanding cybersecurity sector.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. G. V. Selvam, Vice President, VIT, said, "VIT University and Deakin University have a strong collaboration on various activities such as Faculty & Student exchange programmes, Joint Doctoral Programme, and this is another milestone to join hands to offer a Dual Degree in Cyber Security at Bachelor's level. This will give an opportunity for students to get two Degrees in the same discipline, as well as give them an edge to build their careers."

Speaking about the collaboration, Professor Bas Baskaran, Associate Dean, International and Partnerships, Deakin University, said, "This dual degree reflects Deakin's strong commitment to building globally accessible education pathways that empower students with the expertise and perspective to lead in a technology-driven world. Our collaboration with VIT stands as a testament to how international partnerships can shape future-ready talent and drive the digital ambitions of both nations."

VIT is the country's top private university for innovation, ranked 10th nationally by NIRF 2024. Internationally, VIT is ranked 150th in Asia and 22nd in Southern Asia in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

Deakin University, Australia, ranked among the top 1% universities worldwide in the QS World Rankings 2025, has been at the forefront of strengthening the Australia-India education corridor for over three decades. Through its deep collaborations with Indian institutions, Deakin continues to expand opportunities in research, transnational education, and skill development in critical fields such as cyber security, data science, and artificial intelligence.

Sharing her optimism at the launch event, Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "Our partnership with VIT pushes the frontiers of emerging technology education, empowering students with the skills, mindset, and global perspective to lead in the digital economy. Together, we're shaping future-ready talent that will drive innovation, resilience, and growth across India and Australia."

This new dual degree marks another milestone in the Deakin-VIT partnership, which also offers a suite of integrated master's programs across Engineering, Information Technology, and Architecture and Built Environment, including specialisations such as Civil Engineering, Renewable Energy, Mechanical Engineering Design, Mechatronics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Construction Management.

The collaboration further extends to joint doctoral programs in thematic areas such as Smart Manufacturing, Critical Technologies, Future Infrastructure, and Technology for Healthcare. Together, Deakin and VIT are building scalable, future-focused education pathways that empower students to become leaders in innovation and technology, contributing to global knowledge, resilience, and security ecosystems.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University has grown to become one of Australia's most progressive and globally connected institutions. Celebrating 50 years of impact, Deakin is recognised for its unique balance of excellence in education and research with a clear focus on creating real-world outcomes that benefit communities both locally and globally.

With four campuses across Australia, Deakin offers over 300 industry-relevant courses, designed to equip students with the skills they need for future success.

As Australia's #1 university for overall educational experience, Deakin stands out for its strong digital engagement, practical learning, and career-focused outcomes.

About Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

VIT Chennai is recognised for its legacy of excellence in higher education, innovation, and research. As an institution accredited by NAAC with an A++ grade and consistently ranked among the top universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), VIT Chennai is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of academic quality, research productivity, and student success. Our commitment to internationalization and impactful scholarship has positioned us as a preferred destination for students and scholars worldwide.

