New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Leading global providers of automotive technology solutions Sona Comstar or Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Friday unveiled innovative sensors and magnetless motors at its pavilion at the 16th Auto-Expo Components Show.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey inaugurated the company's pavilion today, along with Sunjay J Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar, and Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Sona Comstar. The 16th Auto-Expo Components Show is being organised at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The company said the latest advancements in sensors, motors, and driveline solutions designed to provide safer, smarter driving and better performance.

According to a statement, the company is exhibiting the latest innovations in automotive technology, including the Electronic Locking Differential (ELD), an electronically-operated EV differential that provides safer-driving and superior traction control. The electronic locking differential is a device housed in the rear axle that allows both rear wheels to turn at the same speed. The electronic locking differential provides additional traction should your vehicle become stuck.

The company said the In-Cabin Sensors (ACAM), developed by recently acquired company Novelic, are on display. These sensors are based on mmWave radar technology, which detects child presence and seat occupancy without invading privacy, to meet increasingly stringent safety regulations.

The company also showcased the Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM), developed jointly with Enedym. The motor is based on the patented magnetless technology, which is exceptionally quiet, low vibration, and designed specifically for the Indian market. Most electric motors use magnets to create a rotating field that powers the motor. However, there is now a new type of electric motor that does not use any magnets. This new motor was created by MAHLE and is certainly a more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient product than typical electric motors.

Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar said, "The automotive components industry is going through an evolution with the emergence of electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. Sona Comstar is at the forefront of developing advanced technologies for safer, smarter, and more efficient vehicles." (ANI)

