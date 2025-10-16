VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Auto Hangar Advantage Private Limited, part of the Auto Hangar Group, has announced the opening of its new luxury pre-owned car showroom in Malad (West), Mumbai.

With over 50 luxury cars on offer at any given time, Auto Hangar Advantage is among Maharashtra's largest organized retailers of pre-owned luxury vehicles with a legacy of more than 28 years . The new Malad showroom strengthens the brand's presence across Mumbai and complements its flagship outlet in Prabhadevi, which has built a strong reputation for transparency, quality, and customer trust.

Each car offered by Auto Hangar Advantage undergoes a comprehensive 110-point evaluation, comes with warranty options, and is backed by a 5-day return policy -- reflecting the company's focus on providing a completely transparent and worry-free ownership experience.

Mr. Mohan Mariwala, Managing Director, Auto Hangar India Private Limited, said: "The Malad showroom marks another important step in the Group's commitment to offering customers a complete luxury car ownership experience -- from new cars to pre-owned. We see strong potential in the western suburbs and are confident this expansion will further strengthen the Auto Hangar Advantage brand."

Mr. Abhishek Kamdar, Director, Auto Hangar Advantage Private Limited, added: "Our Prabhadevi showroom has set high benchmarks for trust, transparency, and quality in the pre-owned luxury space. With Malad, we aim to replicate that success while continuing to deliver a seamless experience for our customers."

Auto Hangar Advantage offers a curated range of luxury cars from leading global brands, each handpicked and prepared to meet the company's exacting quality standards. The Location is Auto Hangar Advantage, Shop No. 2, Bhagat Grandeur Apartment, Opposite Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Malad (West), Mumbai - 400064. For media and trade inquiries Mr. Khushrooshaw Vania can be reached out on marketing@autohangaradvantage.com and also contacted on +91 92235 42636. Readers can also go through the website: www.autohangaradvantage.com

