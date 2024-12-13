PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: AVG Logistics Limited, (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has successfully secured a prestigious order from one of the most renowned cement companies in India. This major development would strengthen AVG's market position and expected to add approximately Rs. 90 Crore over a period of 3 years to the company's annual revenue started from Q3 FY 2025.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: No Arrests Made Yet, Says Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand (Watch Video).

The newly inked agreement is a significant milestone for AVG Logistics, marking the company's entry into rapidly growing cement industry and will be initiated in a phased manner w.e.f. Q3 2025. With cement being one of the most essential sectors in India's construction and infrastructure growth, the deal would help and positions AVG to expand its horizon into cement industry.

The cement industry holds an enormous potential for logistics services. With country's booming infrastructure projects and urbanization, the logistics requirements of this industry are expected to rise sharply, creating immense opportunities for companies like AVG Logistics to capitalize on.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs PFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

The cement industry, with its large-scale production and extensive distribution needs, represents a major opportunity for AVG Logistics to diversify its services and add long-term value to its portfolio. By leveraging its extensive experience in managing complex logistics networks, AVG is poised to deliver tailored solutions that can address the unique challenges of the cement supply chain--from raw material transportation to finished product delivery.

The contract also underscores AVG Logistics' commitment to its mission of fostering strong, collaborative relationships with customers, supporting them in meeting their supply chain objectives. Through this partnership, AVG aims to optimize and streamline the logistics operations of the cement company, contributing to both operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

This engagement aligns with AVG's long-term vision of expanding its footprint in key industries, strengthening its capabilities, and consistently creating value for its stakeholders

Commenting on new order, Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We are thrilled to secure this prestigious order with one of the leading cement manufacturers. This partnership is just the beginning of our strategic expansion into the cement sector, and we firmly believe it will drive significant growth for AVG Logistics. Our expertise in enhancing operational efficiency and providing seamless supply chain solutions will be key in meeting the evolving needs of the cement industry. This contract is also perfectly aligned with our mission to build strategic partnerships with our customers and enable them to achieve their supply chain goals. It further strengthens our commitment to offering an integrated multimodal network of logistics solutions across varied industries"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)