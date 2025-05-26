TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Azent Overseas Education, a pioneer in study-abroad counseling, announces the launch of 'Azent Application Week', a week-long event designed to help students across India accelerate their applications to top global universities. The event will be held from June 2nd to 7th, 2025, between 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST, across all Azent Centers in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Vadodara, Chennai, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, and virtually through Azent's Online Centre, accessible nationwide.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing 'Chat Media Hub' Feature To Help Manage Shared Multimedia Without Opening Each Conversation.

The initiative aims to provide aspiring undergraduate and postgraduate students with a one-stop platform to receive personalized guidance and complete their overseas university applications with expert assistance.

"Azent Application Week is a part of our commitment to empower students with end-to-end support as they pursue higher education abroad. By offering exclusive benefits like Free one-on-one counseling, scholarships, and on-the-spot application support, we aim to simplify the process for students and families alike," said Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education.

Also Read | 'Terrible Experience': 'Game Changer' Editor Shameer Muhammed Slams Shankar's Working Style, Claims He Trimmed Ram Charan Film From 7 to 3 Hours Before Quitting.

She added, "At Azent, our mission is to make global education more accessible, personalized, and seamless. With Azent Application Week, we're creating a powerful, structured platform for students to take confident steps toward their international dreams--with all the support they need in one place."

During this special week, students can benefit from:

* Waived application fees for select leading universities

* Free one-on-one counseling sessions

* Early-bird scholarship opportunities

* Visa and immigration support

* Instant education loan assistance

* IELTS packages and free masterclasses

* On-spot applications for students ready with documents

Parents are also encouraged to attend and gain clarity on funding, admissions, safety, and more. Whether a student is targeting the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, or Ireland, this is a valuable opportunity to get holistic guidance under one roof.

How to Join:

Interested students and parents can either walk into their nearest Azent center between June 2-7, 2025 or click on the respective center links to register or register online for virtual counseling.

* Hyderabad - Landing Page

* Vadodara - Landing Page

* Chennai - Landing Page

* Vijayawada - Landing Page

* Mumbai - Landing Page

* Ahmedabad - Landing Page

* Online counselling - Landing Page

About Azent

At Azent Overseas Education Ltd, we have a strong commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. We aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by TP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)