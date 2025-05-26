San Francisco, May 26: WhatsApp is an end-to-end encryption messaging platform by Meta that allows billions of users to communicate with each other daily. The Meta-owned WhatsApp has more than 3 billion users who share text and multimedia like photos, videos, files, and links with people. After Facebook (now known as Meta) acquired WhatsApp in 2014, it became a straightforward chat application. Now, with regular updates, Meta can provide more to users.

WhatsApp started developing a new feature called "Chat media hub" to manage images, videos, links and documents on the web, according to a report by WABetaInfo. With the help of this new WhatsApp feature for web clients will help centralise multimedia across every chat. Using this feature, they can make content browsing and storage management simpler. Since its development phase, it may be rolled out for beta testers (developers) in the future. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Now Lets Users Connect Dropbox, Box to Deep Research, AI Chatbot’s Mobile App Sees 3 Times Usage Increase Since Launch.

WhatsApp's new chat media hub feature can help users quickly locate shared media without opening every conversation. The feature could be accessible via a dedicated section, allowing the community members to browse the shared media in group chats. It will display details like videos, GIFs, images, documents and links in a centralised location, said WABetaInfo.

Further, the users can check additional information about the shared multimedia files, such as their sizes. WhatsApp users can use this information to delete large files or keep the relevant ones. Meta-owned platforms will also release a similar media management system for web clients that would be applicable to chats and community groups. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Adds Search Suggestions to Grok Web Version, Allows Users To See List of Possible Search Topics.

To provide context, the WhatsApp chat media hub will display extra details for documents and links, like the sender’s name and date. It will also offer caption-based search, sorting options, and a multi-select feature for bulk actions like deleting, downloading, or forwarding files.

