Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/TP): Azent Overseas Education, one of India's leading study abroad platforms founded by Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) announced that it has launched its test prep vertical as a step towards becoming a comprehensive one-stop study abroad platform in the industry.

Azent's test prep vertical has already gained 20000+ paid student enrollments for IELTS. Enrolled students have secured 7.5 bands in just 15 days of course prep, which is indicative of the quality that the company is delivering. It's bestselling program i.e. IELTS Bootcamp for 7 days with 10 Hours of Live training & 2 mock tests has been instrumental in helping more than 10,000 students and has enabled them to achieve their desired score band to be eligible to apply at various universities across destinations.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education said "We at Azent have always strived to focus on creating new valued offerings to deliver the best and enrich our student experience. Through our test prep vertical, we are effectively assisting students with their IELTS preparation. We will also be launching TOEFL, GRE, GMAT preps in the coming quarters. Cumulatively, we are looking forward to catering to over 50K students by Dec'23."

She further added, "Azent is on a mission to democratize studying abroad for all Indian students with honest and unbiased expert counselling. Since IELTS/TOEFL is a mandatory criteria and students often struggle to get their desired band score, we launched our best-in-class training for IELTS at affordable costs. The vertical has garnered tremendous response and has the potential of becoming a game changer for us."

The Indian Study abroad industry is ever-growing and has seen a huge surge in the last five years despite the pandemic. As per recent data, there are more than 30 Lakh students who went overseas to study between 2017 to 2022 with 68% rise in student numbers from 2021 to 2022. There were more than 750K students who went abroad in 2022 alone, making it a huge market to tap. Azent is a market leader and an affordable yet outcome-driven player in this test prep segment. The Azent IELTS crash courses start at INR 49 and go up to INR 9999 for its flagship course - IELTS Band Guarantee Course, where a student can study until they achieve their target IELTS Score. Trainers at Azent are highly experienced and are certified by the British Council and CELTA and have cleared their IELTS with 8+ Bands.

Having established a strong foundation with a strong technology platform, credibility with students, universities & alliance partners and effective student processes, Azent now plans to accelerate its growth, servicing more students. The company aims to grow multifold over the next 18 months. The Company revolutionizes overseas education with extensive use of data mining, AI and analytics to help choose the right journey for each individual student. At its state-of-the-art experience centres & virtual centres across India, students not only get end-to-end support with admissions, visas, loans, but can also experience college campuses through Virtual Reality. Azent's partnerships cover 1500+ Universities across the world to improve student recruitment. The company has also won the "Emerging Edutech Company" Award at the Education Innovation Awards 2023.

Profile of Priyanka Nishar

Priyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor's degree in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly committed to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time. The company has also won the "Emerging Edutech Company" Award at the Education Innovation Awards 2023.

To learn more please visit https://www.azent.com/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

Media Counsel- Azent Overseas Education

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

Sreedatri Chatterjee

Assistant Vice President - Corporate Communications

Azent Overseas Education

9004263405

sreedatric@techproventures.com

