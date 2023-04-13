New Delhi, April 13 : Gaming and graphics hardware major Nvidia has launched the latest GeForce RTX 4070, which adds to the 40-series of desktop graphics cards.

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is also the most affordably priced graphics card in the company's 40-series, and it goes on sale starting today April 13. Let’s take a brief look at the details of the new graphics card. AI Mayhem: This Generative Tool Can Crack Passwords Instantly; Learn How To Stay Protected Against AI-Aided Hacking.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Specifications :

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 runs on slashed version of the AD104 GPU that is based on Nvidia’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture. When pitched against the RTX 4070 Ti, which runs on the same GPU, the new RTX 4070 comes with 5888 CUDA cores as against the 7680. It is capable of boosting up to 2475MHz as against Ti’s 2610MHz. However, both the cards offer the same memory of 12GB GDDR6X with a 192-bit bus, 21Gbps speed, and 504GBps of bandwidth. iPhone 15 Pro Design Update: Apple’s Next Iteration of Iconic Smartphone May Feature Physical Instead of Speculated Solid-State Buttons.

Similar to the other Nvidia 40-series graphics cards, the new GeForce RTX 4070 offers the 3rd generation RT cores and 4th generation Tensor cores. These let it offer features including DLSS3 frame generation and such shader execution reordering. The card also gets empowered by the 8th generation NVENC encoder for encoding AV1. Nevertheless, this card gets only sole encoder as compared against two on the other 40-series graphics cards.

The new 4070 card comes with a total graphics power of 200W, while the company claims an average gaming power of 186W. Nvidia claims the RTX 4070 has the capability offers the same superb performance as that of the RTX 3080, while running at half the amount of power. The RTX 4070 card also has 12GB of memory as compared to the standard 3080's 10GB. The company also claims that the RTX 4070 is 1.4x faster than the 3080 and 2.6x faster than the 2070 Super.

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card goes on sale today through its partners such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC. The new graphics card comes with a starting price of $599. The 4070 and other 40-series cards will also offer the new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Bundle along with additional OW2 coins till May 8, 2023 as a special offer.

