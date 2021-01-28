Bengaluru and New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The global defence, aerospace and security company, BAE Systems, will exhibit a number of its world-leading capabilities, alongside its commitment to Make in India, at next week's Aero India, taking place from 3-5 February in Bengaluru.

Under the theme of "Partnering in India to Make in India", the Company will demonstrate how its products and services - across land, air and sea - provide a vital advantage to its Indian customers, as well as drive indigenous production.

Ravi Nirgudkar, Managing Director, India, BAE Systems said: "BAE Systems is proud to take a lead role at Aero India 2021. The Company's participation endorses our place as a founding partner of defence manufacturing in India and as a key supporter of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India in the defence sector."

"Whilst Aero India 2021 will be a different event to other years, it will still provide a great opportunity for the BAE Systems team - from India and overseas - to engage with our key stakeholders and partners and explore ways to expand the company's in-country supply chain."

The BAE Systems stand will display a model of the Make in India Hawk advanced jet trainer, which is in service with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The low-cost, combat-proven APKWS® Laser-Guided Rocket will also be featured on the stand.

The complete BAE Systems portfolio will be available on audio / visual display, which includes video of the Mk45 Mod 4 Naval Gun System. The 5-inch (127-mm) 62-caliber Mk 45 Mod 4 Naval Gun system is in U.S. Navy service today, and is ready to significantly enhance Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and overall mission performance.

There will also be video of the M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer (ULH). Under an agreement between the U.S. and Indian governments, the 155mm M777A2 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated, and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL), as part of the Make in India programme.

To date, BAE Systems has produced and delivered 41 guns to the Indian Army.

BAE Systems is located in Hall B, Stand 2.8b at Aero India

For more information please visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en/event/aero-india

