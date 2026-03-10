New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan Singh, criticised Trinamool Congress MP and 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team member Kirti Azad for questioning the Indian team leadership group of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah for taking the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a temple following the team's win on Sunday in Amhedabad.

Team India made history by securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win it as a home nation following a brilliant 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Following the win, Suryakumar, Gambhir and Jay Shah went to a Hanuman temple near the stadium to seek the blessings and took the trophy along.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Kirti questioned the move, saying that a sportsperson or sport does not belong to any religion or caste.

On TMC MP Kirti Azad's statement, Harbhajan Singh, while speaking to ANI, criticised him for politicising the Indian team taking the trophy to a temple. He said Azad's remarks were surprising, adding that as a former cricketer, he should not make such statements and may be prioritising politics over sportsmanship.

"It's absurd that someone is politicising the players taking the trophy to a temple. Kirti himself is a former cricketer, so I didn't expect him to say such a thing. Perhaps he's prioritising politics more and has forgotten he's a sportsman," Harbhajan Singh said.

Kirti Azad had said, "140 crore people were excited when Team India, which includes people from all religions, won. A sportsperson or sports does not belong to any religion or caste but only to the sport. As a sportsperson, I say Team India made India victorious. Team India won, and this is a matter of pride for the people of India."

Harbhajan also expressed that he expected a larger reward for the Men in Blue after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rs 131 crore for the Indian team following their T20 World Cup win, but congratulated the team for their dominant performance and for showcasing India's strength.

"I was expecting more, because when such a big task is undertaken, the reward should be even greater. But congratulations to the team for their dominance in the World Cup, and for showing everyone how powerful India is," Harbhajan Singh.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)

