Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers of India, today announced the launch of its unique 'Health Prime' rider.

This rider can be availed along with the company's health insurance and personal accident policies.

The idea behind this rider is to provide holistic healthcare solutions. In order to provide seamless services under this rider, the Company has tied up with Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd., a health-tech company that will leverage its extensive network of more than 2,500 lab chains and 90,000 doctors with various specialities to serve the customers of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

This will be a remarkable step towards redefining the health and wellness landscape in the country, thriving on the power of digitization.

Health Prime rider covers 4 key areas for the customers, namely - Tele-consultation Cover wherein the customer suffering from any illness/injury can opt for unlimited consultations with a doctor on the service provider's digital platform, Doctor Consultation Cover where the customer can consult a doctor in person in case of any illness/injury from the prescribed network centres of the service provider or outside its network, Investigations Cover for pathology or radiology expenses from prescribed network centres or outside prescribed network and lastly, Annual Preventive Health Check-up Cover wherein the customer can avail free Preventive health check-up once in every policy year as per the list of tests mentioned in the rider document.

All these benefits are completely cashless and can easily be utilized seamlessly at your fingertips through the 'Caringly yours' app of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Health Prime rider has 6 plans on an individual basis with premium ranging from Rs. 63 to Rs. 1,084 excluding GST and 3 plans on floater basis with premium ranging from Rs. 1,146 to Rs. 2,348 excluding GST.

Commenting on the offering, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, "At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we have always stayed ahead of the curve in terms of providing end to end insurance solutions which not only take care of our customers' current needs but also enable them to be future-ready. With Health Prime rider, our aim is to provide a total wellness ecosystem and encourage a preventive rather than curative approach. Thus, being their everyday insurer who is there to support them at every stage catering to their healthcare needs and enabling people to lead a healthy lifestyle."

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Devang Mody, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd., said, "Today it has become increasingly important to have a conscious, proactive mindset towards one's health instead of a reactive one. Preventive healthcare has become essential for all, regardless of age or profession. We urge customers to make the most of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance wellness rider - Health Prime, and address their health needs immediately, without having to worry about the burden of 'out-of-pocket' expenditure. Moreover, Health Prime benefits are cashless and can be easily availed through Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's 'Caringly Yours' app."

Health Prime Rider will be available on both group and the retail basis on select health insurance and personal accident policies of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. It can be availed for new policies and also upon renewal across all channels of the Company. Additionally, family discounts, long term discounts and online discounts can also be availed by the customers.

* This rider encompasses 4 key covers, namely - Tele-consultation Cover, Doctor Consultation Cover, Investigations Cover, Annual Preventive Health Check-up Cover

* 6 plans on individual basis with premium ranging from Rs. 63 to Rs. 1,084 excluding GST and 3 plans on floater basis with premium ranging from Rs. 1,146 to Rs. 2,348 excluding GST

* Building further on the trust and confidence amongst its customers, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance partners with Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd. - a Bajaj Finserv Ltd. group company

* All these benefits are cashless and are easily accessible digitally through the Caringly yours app of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

* Customers of Health Prime will get access to an extensive network of 2,500 lab chains and 90,000 doctors across 35+ specialities of Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd.

