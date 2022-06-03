Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, launched a world's music video "Superstar After Retirement", created by retired seniors showcasing their creativity and fulfilling their life goals.

Retirees including ex-bankers, ex-entrepreneurs, ex-educator, ex-engineers and other professionals, are seen unleashing their hidden talents like singing or dancing, and attempting to live their second innings with utmost zeal and passion.

For most individuals, their dreams and desires take a backseat as they strive to ensure financial security and stability for their families.

Commenting on the initiative, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said "Aligned to the brand purpose of enabling LifeGoals, we launched Superstar After Retirement initiative to encourage retired senior citizens to rediscover their talents and explore a world full of possibilities and freedom. Financial security provided through a regular stream of income, post-retirement, allows individuals to pursue their earlier unfulfilled passions."

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance had launched a pan-India talent hunt, to showcase their talent and fulfil their dreams of becoming a superstar. From a total of over 5400 entries, 11 superstars from different walks of life were handpicked to be part of the music video. All of these participants, at some point of their lives, had aspired to be dancers, musicians, singers, cinematographers, lyricists, art director and stylists, aside from being retired senior citizens.

The music video was created entirely by these 11 senior citizens, after going through multiple enriching workshops with expert mentors from Bollywood. The team's collective efforts for 37 days and 450+ hrs have resulted in this one-of-a-kind music video.

Watch the final video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLMHVPlHL7o

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance offers a range of pension and annuity solutions with unique features, to enable customers secure their retirement income for life.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Guaranteed Pension Goal is a comprehensive plan designed to meet the pension needs of different types of customers and offers nine annuity options to choose from. It offers a regular premium deferred annuity option that enables policyholders to guarantee their pension amount at the time of retirement by paying regularly over a period of time. Additionally, the plan also offers an option for policyholders' spouses to continue receiving the guaranteed income during his / her lifetime.

