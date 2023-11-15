BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Bajaj Allianz Life, one of the leading private life insurers has launched the Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund NFO. This fund is designed to capture the growth opportunities presented by mid-cap equities with a focus, on providing investors with capital appreciation. Its objective is to generate returns by investing in the constituents of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index. The NFO period for Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund starts on 15th November and ends on 28th November, 2023. Investing in the Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund offers several compelling reasons. Firstly, it aims to provide investors with the opportunity for capital appreciation by strategically focusing on mid-cap equities known for their higher growth potential. The fund is well diversified by investing in a broad spectrum of stocks from the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, thus spreading risk across different sectors and companies. There is also transparency as it's an index fund, and investors can easily monitor the fund's portfolio and performance. Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said on the launch, "Historical data shows that mid-cap indices have helped in wealth creation for investors over the long term and managed to outperform the large-cap indices by a substantial margin. As of September 2023 end, the Nifty Midcap 150 index has delivered a return of 21.2 per cent (CAGR) over a 10 year period, while the Nifty 50 index has returned 13.1 per cent (CAGR) over the same period. Therefore, investors are realizing the need to diversify their portfolio and have exposure to different market-cap segments as per their risk profile and investment horizon. The launch of this fund reflects our commitment to providing investment solutions that cater to our customers' evolving life goals." India continues to showcase robust economic growth and is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world, with the potential to become the third-largest economy in FY28 (as per IMF forecasts*). The Indian market has been one of the top-performing markets globally, over the long term.

Also Read | South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About SA vs AUS CWC Match in Kolkata.

Investors in mid-cap stocks should note that they are subject to higher market risk and volatility. Therefore, the midcap index fund is more suited to investors with a higher risk appetite and longer investment horizon. Historical data shows that mid-cap indices generally tend to outperform in bull-markets and tend to underperform or see relatively higher drawdown (downside risk) during market corrections. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.bajajallianzlife.com/ *IMF - https://www.imf.org/en/Data

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Gorakhpur Shocker: Ahead of Bhai Dooj, Two Brothers ‘Avenge’ Killing of Sister, Murder Man Who Killed Her With Acid for Rejecting Love Proposal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)