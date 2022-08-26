Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance has increased FD rates for multiple tenures from August 26, 2022. The rate change will be applicable for all deposits starting at Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 crore made for a tenor of 12 to 23 months, 15 months, 18 months and 22 months. For a tenor of 12-23 months, the interest rate for customers below 60 years has been increased from 6.20 per cent p.a. to 6.35 per cent p.a. however, for senior citizens, the rates have been increased from 6.45 per cent p.a. to 6.60 per cent p.a.

For the Tenor of 22 months, the rate change for customers below 60 years of age has been from 6.65 per cent p.a. to 6.80 per cent p.a., while for senior citizens, the rate has changed from 6.90 per cent p.a. to 7.05 per cent p.a.

All investor categories and tenors will continue to receive higher FD interest rates up to 7.75 per cent p.a., hastening the growth of an investor's capital.

The revised rates for customers below 60 years of age are as follows:

The revised rates for senior citizens (above 60 years of age) are as follows:

The features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit are as follows:

a. Minimum investment amount of Rs 15,000: Start investing with just Rs 15,000 as a lump-sum amount. The maximum amount for online investment is Rs. 5 crore; offline customers have no upper limit to the investment amount.

b. Higher returns up to 7.75 per cent p.a. for a tenor of 44 months: Senior citizens investing for 44 months can now earn returns up to 7.75 per cent p.a. For customers below 60 years of age, the maximum returns up to 7.50 per cent p.a.

c. Tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months: Choose any tenor from 12 to 60 months. Your Tenor will determine the interest rate on your investment.

d. Variable payout facility: Earn regular income by choosing the non-cumulative fixed deposit. Earn interest on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

e. Special Tenor for higher returns: Bajaj Finance offers a special Tenor for higher returns. Special tenors are for a month of 15,18, 22, 30, 33, and 44.

f. Loan against FD: Get a loan up to 75 per cent of your investment amount.

g. Premature withdrawal facility with no penalty: Withdraw your FD before the maturity date by incurring a loss of interest.

h. FD renewal in 4 simple steps: Renew your FD for Tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months and earn returns up to 7.75 per cent p.a.

i. Small monthly deposit facility with Systematic Deposit Plan

j. 0.25 per cent p.a. higher rates for senior citizens.

To give you an idea about the impact of these higher FD rates on your total earnings, here are two examples of returns on senior and non-senior citizen FDs with an investment amount of Rs. 5,00,000.

For senior citizens:

For non-senior citizens:

Disclaimer: All results were computed using the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator.

How to apply for Bajaj Finance FD

Step 1: Click on Start your application and enter your mobile number. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number; verify the same by visiting the application form.

Step 2: Enter the investment amount, choose the Tenor of your investment and the payout option.

Step 3: If you are an existing customer, your details saved with Bajaj Finance will be available for verification. Please confirm if the details are correct or edit to make any changes.

New customers must complete their KYC using their Aadhaar number or upload their KYC documents for their identity and address proof.

Step 4: Enter additional details like occupation, annual income and marital status. Mention your family details and a nominee for your fixed deposit.

Step 5: A declaration will be displayed. Please read it carefully and agree to the terms and conditions. Enter your bank details and proceed to pay.

Step 6: Complete your investment using NetBanking or UPI or Debit Card.

Once the payment is successful, your deposit will be booked, and you will receive the Fixed Deposit Acknowledgement (FDA) on your registered email address and mobile number. Keep your email address and phone number updated for regular updates about your deposits.

You can start investing with as much as Rs. 15,000 and enjoy competitive interest rates, with tenor options ranging up to 60 months. Invest online today to start your investment in a few clicks and get enhanced returns to achieve your financial goals.

