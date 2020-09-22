Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Financial services conglomerate Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday launched the first core offering from its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Finserv Health, a health-tech solutions business aimed at improving health outcomes of Indian consumers through smart, connected and holistic care plans.

With the new venture, the loan and insurance provider has now forayed into the healthcare ecosystem, aiming to make healthcare experience convenient and all-inclusive for consumers.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Building Collapse Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 20, People Still Feared Trapped Under Debris; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Bajaj Finserv Health said it brings to the market its core offering of Aarogya Care, an industry-first product providing preventive, personalised, pre-paid health care packages to consumers.

With a mobile-first approach, it integrates various complementary components of the health ecosystem to provide ease of access to quality and affordable healthcare, anytime, anywhere.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Is Abloom Chic All While Celebrating Small Joys and Little Pleasures of Life!.

Bajaj Finserv Health has empanelled 112 hospital partners operating 200 hospitals in India, three diagnostic and laboratory centres having 671 consumer touchpoints and over 9,000 doctors registered on the platform. The healthcare services will be provided by these network partners, the company said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)