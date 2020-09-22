Kajal Aggarwal! We love how the doe-eyed beauty who ventured into the South Indian film industry is a certified battle cynosure. The Mumbai girl is known for her chic styles that are always fuss-free and in sync with her pleasing personality. She rarely toes the fashion line but at the same time also experiments by teaming up with different fashion stylists. A resultant fashion arsenal sees her as a versatile muse who can almost pull off anything and everything. A recent style of hers, styled by Ami Patel had her expressing gratitude for the small joys and little pleasures of life while wearing a maxi dress from the homegrown label known for its intricate embroidered detailing, Pero by Aneeth Arora. The dress from the Millefiori Spring Summer 2020 collection was accompanied by a perfect background of a lush green garden.

Kajal, the reigning queen of Kollywood and Tollywood plays it cool with a toned frame and an infectious smile in tow. Here is a closer look at her gratitude vibe. Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Bipasha Basu? Whose Raw Mango Striped Saree Chicness Was Better?

Kajal Aggarwal - Floral Fabulosity

An off white maxi dress featuring delicate 3D floral embroidered details on the neck from label Pero by Aneeth Arora was teamed up with relaxed cork sandals, earrings by Radhika Agrawal, blow-dried hair and subtle makeup of delicately lined eyes and pink lips. When Kajal Aggarwal Dazzled With Butterfly Inspired Ethnic Style!

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kajal will be seen essaying the role of Parameshwari in Paris Paris, the Tamil adaptation of 2014 film, Queen. She will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, a multi-starrer featuring Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham scheduled for a release on 19th June 2020.

