Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Mall announces super saver deals, and exciting cashback offers on a range of consumer durable products with its festive season sale - EMI Hai Na. With the sale live from October 11th to 26th, 2022, you can win cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000 on washing machines from top brands.

Bajaj Mall gives you the option to shop from over 12+ washing machine brands, including LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, Panasonic, Haier, Voltas, Hyundai, Godrej, Bosch, and more. Doesn't matter if you're a bachelor or have a huge family; you can find a washing machine with a capacity that best fits your needs. Furthermore, you can choose from over 50+ colours available from top washing machine brands that complement your interiors and style. Want to buy the most expensive machine from the collection? Make it easy on your pocket by converting your purchase into No Cost EMIs with flexible repayment tenure of up to 36 months.

Shop for a semi-automatic top load washing machine, fully automatic front load, or fully automatic top load washing machine easily on EMI without even worrying about the EMI amount because on Bajaj Mall you can pay for your washing machine on EMI as low as Rs. 833. In addition to this, you get to choose from over 250+ washing machine options to buy on zero down payment from top brands on Bajaj Mall. This Diwali, you can bring home the fully automatic washing machine with 5-star energy efficiency rating and pay using your Insta EMI Card with No Cost EMIs and free home delivery.

Furthermore, with a strong partner network of over 1.2 lakh+ partner stores that is spread across 3,000+ small and big cities, it becomes even more convenient for you to buy a washing machine without worrying about home delivery. Because with Bajaj Mall, you can easily avail the free home delivery option for your purchase. Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and choose a washing machine from the top brands available on Bajaj Mall.

Shop for the latest washing machine from top brands in 5 easy steps:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number2. Choose a washing machine you want to buy, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout3. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address4. Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase5. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

