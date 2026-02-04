Stellar Innovations Drives Digital Transformation in Lending and Real Estate with Advanced AIML Solutions and Technology-Enabled Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4: Stellar Innovations, a leading global Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) company, continues to revolutionize the mortgage, title insurance, and real estate sectors through cutting-edge technology solutions and comprehensive business process management services. With over nine years of business excellence and a workforce of 2,000+ skilled professionals across the USA, India, UAE, and Germany, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies, lenders, title agencies, and mortgage servicers worldwide.

As a future-ready technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation, Stellar Innovations delivers turnkey solutions that enable 30-40% efficiency gains through strategic process re-engineering. The company's technology-led white-glove services support over 50 clients globally, offering end-to-end assistance throughout the entire loan lifecycle.

Innovative Product Portfolio Addressing Industry-Critical Needs

Stellar Innovations has developed a robust suite of proprietary products designed to streamline operations and enhance decision-making:

UniDex - An AI-powered automated document processing solution offering intelligent data extraction, indexing, validation, and delivery, with advanced search automation and document classification.

FastTaxCert - A comprehensive automated tax solution providing customized tax templates with coverage across 2,200+ counties nationwide, including agency-specific reports and integrated API plugins for seamless integration.

FastTax Monitoring - A life-of-loan tax tracking platform built to manage both escrow and non-escrow portfolios, offering real-time nationwide coverage and customizable reporting modules.

ULRS (Underwriting Loan Review System) - A highly scalable review platform with configurable embedded features such as document stacking, data integrity checks, product matrix management, and customized dashboards with real-time reporting.

Fast T-Close - A streamlined title and closing solution designed to accelerate the closing process while maintaining accuracy and compliance.

Comprehensive Service Offerings Across Multiple Domains

Beyond its product portfolio, Stellar Innovations provides end-to-end managed services across multiple verticals, including Application Services, Automation, Data & Business Intelligence, Enterprise Platforms, Software Engineering, Mortgage Services, Title Production Services, Tax Servicing, Appraisal Services, and NOC & SOC Cybersecurity Services. The company's creative division also offers UI/UX Design, Branding, Motion Graphics, and Product Visualization services.

"At Stellar Innovations, we are committed to transforming ideas into actionable solutions through technological excellence and domain expertise," said Shashi Bhushan, Chairman of the Board, Stellar Innovations. "Our team brings over 100 years of cumulative industry experience, enabling us to design cutting-edge products and services that keep our clients at the forefront of their businesses. We don't just provide services--we become strategic partners in our clients' success, delivering measurable efficiency gains and cost optimization through innovation."

Industry Recognition and Compliance Excellence

Stellar Innovations maintains the highest standards of quality and security, holding ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, along with SOC 2 Type II attestation. The company is also an active member of NASAN and ALTA, reinforcing its commitment to industry best practices and continuous improvement.

Operating with 24/5 coverage and offering flexible onshore, offshore, and hybrid support models, Stellar Innovations ensures client satisfaction through dedicated project management teams and a secure work environment supported by robust data protection policies.

About Stellar Innovations

Stellar Innovations is a global ITES company specializing in technology-enabled solutions for the lending, mortgage, title insurance, and real estate industries. With operations across the USA, India, UAE, and Germany, the company leverages advanced technologies including AI, ML, and IoT to deliver turnkey solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth. Stellar Innovations serves a diverse clientele including Fortune 500 companies, national title companies, mortgage lenders, appraisal management companies, and real estate professionals.

For more information, visit www.stellaripl.com.

