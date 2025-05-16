Business News | Bajaj Markets Facilitates Access to Affordable Gold Loans

HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Users can now apply for a gold loan online through Bajaj Markets, where interest rates start from 8.88% p.a, with flexible repayment tenures of up to 3 years. The application process is straightforward, requiring minimal documentation, and offers quick approvals.

The platform's easy digital application system allows individuals to apply for a gold loan online from anywhere. This digital-first method greatly reduces paperwork and speeds up the verification process, paving the way for faster loan approvals and subsequent disbursals. Through its partnerships with trusted lending institutions, Bajaj Markets ensures customers receive competitive loan terms and transparent service.

Bajaj Markets not only meets the pressing credit demands of individuals but also supports them in the ongoing shift towards digital financial services. Beyond gold loans, Bajaj Markets provides access to a wide array of other financial products, including personal loans, credit cards, investment options, and insurance solutions. Users can also benefit from useful services like CIBIL score checks through the Bajaj Markets website or mobile app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com

