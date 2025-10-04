NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Baker Tilly ASA India, a leading homegrown professional services firm with 8 offices and more than 1,200 professionals nationwide, announced its expansion into Pune with ANRK, reinforcing its commitment to building a truly Indian firm of global standards.

By bringing ANRK into its fold, Baker Tilly ASA India is enabling Pune-based companies to access a much wider spectrum of services from advisory and assurance to tax and business solutions, backed by its national scale and global reach.

"India's growth story needs strong Indian firms that can partner with businesses at scale," said Ajay Sethi, Managing Partner, Baker Tilly ASA India LLP. "Pune is a vibrant hub for innovation, industry, and entrepreneurship. With our expansion here, clients can tap into the full strength of Baker Tilly ASA India local expertise powered by national scale and global reach."

With ANRK's deep local relationships now integrated into the Baker Tilly ASA India platform, Pune's dynamic business community will benefit from seamless access to broader capabilities, sectoral expertise, and global best practices without losing the personalized trust and continuity they value.

This milestone marks another step in Baker Tilly ASA India's journey to be a Made in India success story, built on People, Passion, and Performance and dedicated to empowering businesses for tomorrow.

