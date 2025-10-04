The current India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill is likely to be crowned as the new skipper in the ODI format, to lead the Men in Blue. As reported by journalist Devendra Pandey, 26-year-old Shubman Gill is expected to replace 38-year-old Rohit Sharma as the new Team India ODI captain, starting from the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Rohit Sharma and the legendary former captain Virat Kohli are however, expected to remain as players in the side. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Return to International Cricket As Duo Set to Be Named in India's Squad for IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series: Report.

Team India had last played an ODI on March 9, 2025, which was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. India won that match by four wickets, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, and claimed the trophy for the first time since 2013. But since then, a lot has changed in the Indian team. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, just ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Shubman Gill was named the new captain of red-ball cricket. He led the side in the IND vs ENG Test series 2025 and is leading the side in the ongoing IND vs WI Test series. Rohit Sharma Weight Loss: Fans Amazed After Team India ODI Captain Looks Much Leaner in Latest Pics (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma To Get Replaced By Shubman Gill

Test captain Shubman Gill, 26, is likely to be appointed as One-Day International (ODI) captain for the three match series against Australia, while incumbent Rohit Sharma is also set to be part of the team and so is former India captain Virat Kohli. https://t.co/fgidlNqnfP — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) October 4, 2025

Since March 9, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not represented the Indian cricket team to date, having retired from Tests and T20Is. Now, as the side is gearing up to play an ODI series again, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain among the list of probables. But, as per the current report, Test captain Shubman Gill, who is more than a decade younger, might replace Rohit Sharma. The IND vs AUS ODI series 2025 will start on October 19. The 2nd ODI and 3rd ODI will be on October 23 and 25, respectively. The move of a change in captaincy might be in context with the long-term plan for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027.

