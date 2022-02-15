Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Rifles, the country's oldest paramilitary force, to provide 'Central Forces Salary Package'.

Under the agreement, Bank of Baroda will offer the Baroda Central Forces Salary Package to all personnel of the Assam Rifles, both serving and retired. Further, the Bank will also provide special benefits, including Personal Accident Insurance and a co-branded credit card.

Colonel P S Singh, Colonel Administration, Head Quarters, Directorate General, Assam Rifles and Debarata Das, Zonal Manager, Kolkata Zone, Bank of Baroda, signed the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Salaria, PVSM, VSM (Retd), Chief Defence Banking Advisor, Bank of Baroda said, "We at Bank of Baroda are honoured to be able to serve the Assam Rifles and extend our best-in-class banking services to them. The Bank's specially curated Central Forces Service Package is designed to support the banking requirements of our national heroes and their families."

As part of the MoU, Bank of Baroda will offer a comprehensive bouquet of services such as free unlimited transactions at all Bank ATMs, free remittance services - NEFT/ RTGS online or through branch, free debit card, free unlimited demand draft facilities, 50 per cent discount on locker rentals, 100 per cent waiver on Demat annual maintenance charges and 75 per cent waiver on issuance charges for Gift and Travel cards, Bank of Baroda said in a statement. (ANI)

