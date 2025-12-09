PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Baqar's Premier League 2025 lit up Imperial Towers, Tardeo, as over 180 participants from India, the Middle East, Asia, America, Tanzania, and Europe came together -- both in-person and online -- for a high-energy Cardio Night featuring spinning, strength, flexibility, core, and agility training. What began years ago as a fitness initiative has now grown into a global movement, returning this year with two powerhouse teams -- Spartans vs Gladiators -- competing head-to-head in one dynamic arena. Over 180+ global participants unite for an electrifying celebration of fitness, resilience, and community.

Helmed by renowned fitness icon BaqarNasser, the event saw participation across age groups from9 to 79, with men, women, and children spinning, sprinting, and pushing limits to curated playlists and rhythm-based programming. The night also saw a touch of stardom, with DJ Akbar Sami, Actor Arjun Bijlani, and IPS Krishna Prakash -- Additional Director General (ADG), Force One, Maharashtra Police -- who engaged with participants and amplified the spirit of community fitness.

Staying true to Baqar's vision of fitness for everybody, the league included participants overcoming health barriers such as asthma, diabetes, cancer recovery, cardiac and hormonal imbalance, PCOD, and mobility challenges -- a testament to his inclusive training approach. Baqar was titled 'Fitness Doctor' by The Economic Times (2018) and continues his work as Director at Topspin India Healthcare, driving evidence-based and accessible fitness journeys.

Over the years, Baqar has pioneered formats that have evolved into thriving global communities:

* Bike with Baqar - A virtual cycling program offering endurance, hill, and heart-rate driven rides, burning up to 900 kcal/session.

* Solo Sweat Challenge - A strength & mobility format helping participants burn up to 700 kcal/session, now practiced worldwide.

This edition of Cardio Night marked a special return -- from Mumbai, to Dubai, to the world and now home again.

"Mumbai gave me my foundation, and tonight it gave our global community a shared stage," said Baqar Nasser. "To watch kids, men, and women from ages 9 to 79, from so many countries, move as one in the city where my journey began, is something I'll always carry with me. Our mission has always been to build stronger bodies, sharper minds, and connected communities -- and Mumbai remains the pulse behind it all."

The event was held in partnership with The Imperial Club by The Leela, a luxury wellness destination championing holistic living and movement-led lifestyles -- further strengthening their vision for a culture centered on fitness, resilience, and mindful wellbeing. The League also partnered with Finland International School, with support from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, to encourage wellness awareness among younger communities.

Baqar's Premier League 2025 marked a night where cardio met music, breath met rhythm and the world moved as one.

About Baqar Nasser

Nicknamed the 'Fitness Doctor' by The Economic Times, Baqar Nasser is India's pioneer in indoor/spin cycling and a leading celebrity fitness coach. He is the first fitness professional in India to be awarded the UAE Golden Visa. An 11-time National Cycling Medalist and three-time All-India University Champion (1999-2002), Baqar specializes in body assessments, hormone profiling, and science-backed performance training, with a proven record of transforming complex cases globally. Website: baqarnasser.com

