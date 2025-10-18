PNN

New Delhi [India], October 18: BayOne, a US-headquartered technology solutions and talent partner, is pleased to announce that BayOne Techno Advisors Pvt Ltd (India) has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, a distinction derived from employee feedback on trust, workplace culture, and organisational leadership. This achievement underscores BayOne's emphasis on people-first values, justice in recognition, and equal opportunities, especially in a marketplace where talent retention and inclusion are critical differentiators.

Also Read | Share Market News: Nifty, Sensex Surge Over 2% This Week Amid Renewed Hopes of US-India Trade Deal.

BayOne is a technology and talent solutions partner with a global presence, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Globally, BayOne delivers a diverse suite of services spanning Artificial Intelligence, Experience Design, Application Modernisation, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), Quality Engineering, PMO services, Tech & Business Operations Support, along with Talent Solutions to help enterprises scale with agility. The certification marks a pivotal moment for the India team, and for BayOne's ongoing mission to blend high-impact technology engagement with high regard for individuals.

"I am especially proud of our team here in India, whose energy and creativity continue to raise the bar. This certification is a reflection of their dedication and of the inclusive culture we've built together. In a competitive talent market like India, people must know BayOne is a place where they'll be heard, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and excellence with our employees."-- Amit Sharma, Director of Operations, India

Also Read | Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"What makes this recognition special is that it comes directly from our employees' voices. Our engagement programs are designed with one goal in mind: to ensure everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to grow. As we scale our operations in India, our expansion is not just about growth but about creating meaningful value for our employees, clients, and communities. Whether it is our focus on well-being, inclusion, or career development, we remain committed to making BayOne a place where people can do their best work and feel proud doing it."-- Sonia Seth, SVP Global HR & Employee Engagement

At BayOne, fairness isn't just a policy, it's how we work every day. From promotions to daily decisions, processes are transparent and consistent. Leaders act with integrity, involve employees in decision-making, and support opportunities for growth. People feel respected, valued, and connected, both at work and beyond, through wellness programs, empathetic leadership, and a culture of collaboration that fosters belonging and purpose.

The organization's principles include customer-first orientation, trust and relationships, diversity, inclusion, employee empowerment, integrity and excellence.

BayOne's people-centric approach is visible in the way it designs its employee engagement programs: listening mechanisms, leadership dialogues, recognition systems, and continuous upskilling opportunities. As the India arm scales, the company affirms that every major growth initiative will also integrate career growth, well-being, mentoring, and inclusive support systems.

While talking about the certification, Yogesh Virmani, CEO at BayOne Solutions, shared, "our people are at the heart of everything we do. Being recognised as a Great Place To Work is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust and confidence of our employees. I am proud of the culture we have built together, one that values collaboration, integrity, and innovation. This recognition belongs to our team, and I am deeply grateful for their passion and commitment every day."

Earning the Great Place to Work® certification brings more than prestige; it bolsters BayOne's employer brand, reinforces internal morale, and serves as a signal to prospective talent that the company is serious about fairness, voice, and empowerment. In increasingly competitive tech markets, companies that earn trust from their own people differentiate themselves.

Moreover, the validation helps retain high-potential talent in India. By demonstrating that the company not only pays lip service to culture but also lives it, BayOne gains a pivotal advantage in attracting and retaining professionals who value purpose and growth in their lives.

About BayOne SolutionsBayOne is a Technology and Talent Solutions Partner with a global footprint.

We excel at bridging talent and technology gaps, building strong teams in Cloud Computing, IT Infrastructure, Software Engineering, User Experience Design, and more.

Our commitment to customer success is matched by our passion for championing diversity in tech. We believe in sustainable practices and are dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities we serve. At BayOne, we're more than a technology and talent partner; we're a trusted ally in driving innovation and success.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Visit their page: https://bayone.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)