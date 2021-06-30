Thiruvalla (Kerala) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Thiruvalla, Kerala, has become the first multi-specialty hospital in India to offer the EPLIMO Personalized Lifestyle Management solution pioneered in India by Vieroots Wellness Solutions, a health-tech startup that was launched last year amid the pandemic's first wave.

Vieroots was founded by the Pioneer of Indian BioHacking Dr. Sajeev Nair, a renowned wellness evangelist, biohacker, lifestyle coach, and wellness author. His recent bestseller, 'The Making of a Superhuman' familiarized this part of the planet with cutting-edge innovations in wellness like biohacking and personalized epigenetic lifestyle modifications.

Believers Church Medical College Hospital (BCMCH) was founded in 2014 and is a sprawling 743-bedded hospital with several specialities and super-specialities. Noted for offering the latest medical technologies in cardiology, nephrology, oncology, transplantation, and more, this NABH accredited hospital has now become the first multi-speciality hospital to offer EPLIMO Personalized Lifestyle Management from Vieroots.

For Vieroots, this is all about entering the mainstream healthcare community. Speaking after the launch of this tie-up at the BCMCH campus on Friday, Vieroots CEO Aditya Narayan said this is the first in a string of such tie-ups being planned with leading hospitals across India.

Today's launch was attended by leaders from both sides including BCMCH Manager, Rev. Fr. Sijo Pandapallil; Director & CEO, Dr. George ChandyMatteethra; Dr. Geomcy George, Special Executive Officer; and a professional team from Vieroots led by its CEO Aditya Narayan and Director & COO, Sajeev VP.

Ten doctors at BCMCH became the first EPLIMO clients there, and a permanent EPLIMO Desk was launched at the hospital for this novel solution that geno-metabolically finds chances for 200 lifestyle diseases and keeps them at bay through personalized lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle diseases get their name from the simple fact that they are often triggered by lifestyle factors like overeating, inactivity, sleep loss, stress, pollution, smoking, alcohol, etc. Even when there are underlying genetic factors behind almost all such diseases, the trigger is often a faulty lifestyle that causes metabolic disorders that aggravate these lifestyle diseases.

There are over 200 such common lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, dementia, COPD, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, etc, which are the biggest killers every year. In fact, each of the Top 3 killers - Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases & Cancer, takes more lives than Covid-19 annually.

If faulty lifestyles are the triggers, it is only common sense that comprehensive lifestyle modifications can prevent the genetic triggers from getting pulled. This has been not just an assumption but a scientifically validated truth from numerous studies. While the medical community is well aware of this, including lifestyle modifications is not part of a hospital's core activity as their hands are already full with treating people who have already developed such diseases.

In the developed world, especially in recent years, hospitals have started delivering lifestyle modification counselling and services also, as medical insurance companies cover lifestyle modifications too. Medical insurers there do even more, like the highly effective weight loss incentive, in which a special discount is provided on insurance renewal if the client loses 7-10% of weight a year. It will take time for such ideas to be implemented in India. With this tie-up, Vieroots has initiated a new dimension of World Class Health care in India.

Meanwhile, Vieroots on its own had pioneered Personalized Lifestyle Management in India last year by launching EPLIMO, which runs genetic and metabolic assessments of each client to detect geno-metabolic chances for developing any of the hundreds of lifestyle diseases, and suggests Personalized Lifestyle Management spanning diet, nutrition, supplements, exercise, yoga, meditation, stress management, etc to keep such lifestyle diseases at bay.

This next-generation technology which is available in only a handful of developed countries will be available from Believers Church Medical College Hospital from now on.

