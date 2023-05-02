New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/PNN): "Food isn't merely a fuel for survival but a means for good health and the soul," says S. Rajesh Reddy, the founder of SRAF Proteins Pvt. Ltd. The company raises the birds while maintaining animal welfare and a natural environment, gives them all-natural feed, and makes high-quality poultry products without any harmful additives.

S. Rajesh Reddy believes, you're what you eat and that every individual deserves good proteins, and it must be made accessible to them. He always envisioned that the poultry sector in agriculture would energise the rural economy.

Bengaluru has a huge demand for high-quality poultry products that are sourced locally. The inflection point was Covid pandemic. As the quote "Never let a good crisis go to waste", he invested in the robust technology and equipments that enabled him to streamline all aspects of the production process and maximize efficiency. The importance of quality protein went up one notch during the pandemic, and Mr Reddy connected the dots of health, immunity, protein, and SR's daily nutrition. Being a people's person, he established close relationships with suppliers and farmers, ensuring the company had the best resources. He says, "It is important to have the ability to think about and plan for the future with a vision to be the change-maker.

SRAF Proteins received the Business Excellence Awards 2023 from Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. The prestigious Forbes magazine as well as the Indian Express have featured Rajesh Reddy for his outstanding achievements in the field of agricultural sciences. As a successful entrepreneur and a visionary, there's no looking back for Reddy. His commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, along with his innovative ideas and sustainability, will make SR's Daily Nutrition, a global brand.

For more information, please visit the website, http://www.dailynutrition.co.in/.

