Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI/GPRC): The Bangalore Tech Summit on November 16th-18th, 2022 is the largest event of its kind in Asia. At the silver jubilee of the event, one announcement, in particular, stands to propel Namma Bengaluru and India as global leaders. And that too in an entirely new segment - the Metaverse.

Bangalore City's very own Metaverse - Luru - launches at the BTS 2022 later this week. A global first, the launch covers a section of Bangalore's vibrant Church Street with virtual stores, concert halls, public art and spaces and even an auto to navigate to the various parts of the city. Luru is the Bangalore Metaverse - an immersive virtual rendition of the city of Bengaluru - modeled on the streets, hubs, and hotspots that make the city truly unique. The aim is to unify the digital presence of Bengaluru in a modern avatar - the metaverse.

Hombale Films (the production house behind Kantara& KGF), Manish Malhotra, Third Wave Coffee, Souled Store, and the Embassy Group have signed up as launch partners for Luru.

"In addition to touring the Hombale office, we are also launching virtual experiences based on the worlds of Kantara and KGF, our blockbuster projects in Luru. Watch out for an amazing welcome to Luru from RishabhShetty as well," says ChaluveGowda, Director of Hombale Film Studios.

"Luru is a vibrant reflection of the city of Bangalore, and the plurality of experiences this wondrous city has to offer. Luru is bringing next-generation experiences and discovery to our increasingly online lives," says UtsavMathur, Founder, and CEO, GMetri, the Metaverse platform that is powering Luru.

The immersive experience of Luru will be accessible directly from the browser on mobile phones, desktops, and headsets. Luru is an initiative by UnboxingBLR and is powered by GMetriXR.

Anyone can Luru - Create your space on Luru with simple no-code tools to build your own metaverse - for free!

The CEO and Founder, UtsavMathur, is a product of a marriage of the worlds of technology and design, Utsav is a computational designer and award-winning architect from IAAC Barcelona, with patents for revolutionary low-cost concrete shell technology. As one of the pioneers of the spatial web, Utsav has worked with 20 Fortune 500 organizations on their goal to bring their vision of the spatial internet to life.

For more details, visit the website https://www.gmetri.com/

GMetri is an easy-to-use no-code XR platform to create, share and track immersive experiences. Your imagination is the only limit. Anyone can create these modules with the no-code authoring toolkit, and track performance with leaderboards and analytics.

