Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 26: KRAFTON India continues its commitment to delivering fresh content to BGMI players with a brand-new set of redeem codes. These codes are designed to offer exciting rewards and help players personalize their in-game experience with exclusive skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades.

The new redeem codes are available for a limited time, BGMI players can redeem codes starting from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. To avoid scams or phishing attempts, players are advised to use only official KRAFTON communication channels. Redeem Codes:

1.CHZBZH7JNMA4

2.CHZCZ754F7DN

3.CHZDZUG7C8SX

4.CHZEZ8NUDJBD

5.CHZFZJ99PWVV

6.CHZGZPG4PVK4

7.CHZHZXBAS7TX

8.CHZIZ4PKNS4A

9.CHZJZ9MX7EUP

10.CHZKZQN3PGDN

11.CHZLZF4KUQJX

12.CHZMZ8S89WSG

13.CIZBZ3PGXBVT

14.CIZCZS47973P

15.CIZDZANEHGB7

16.CIZEZD6G5AKW

17.CIZFZ79SG74H

18.CIZGZ98WC9TS

19.CIZHZBC3DMMR

20.CIZIZU6S493W

21.CIZJZRC8DCBT

22.CIZKZ9Q3AQQ9

23.CIZLZ996SWRE

24.CIZMZ6FEA7KB

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmbileindia.com/redeem

-Step 2: Enter your Character ID

-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'

-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

