Tehran, April 26: A massive explosion and fire struck the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, state media reported. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties from the blast, which appeared to be at Rajaei port in the city.

Iran Explosion

BREAKING: Massive explosion hits the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas pic.twitter.com/PDNvcmCVOi — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2025

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke. Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blast. Rajaei port is one of the seaports of Iran.