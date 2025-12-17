BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 17: KRAFTON India continues to reward its passionate player base with another exciting batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This latest release gives players the opportunity to unlock the Suave Master Set, adding a stylish new addition to their in-game collection. Available for a limited time and redeemable exclusively through BGMI's official channels, these codes are designed to celebrate the community's ongoing enthusiasm and engagement.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HJZCZT5RU7X73CH32.HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS43. HJZEZ9WNNUXHART54. HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ75. HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN6. HJZHZ544CHJECXXT7. HJZIZH74RWS6PER58. HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ9. HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ10. HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW711. HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC12. HJZNZ4FP9UENSX4813. HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM614. HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H315. HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD16. HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W317. HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG18. HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE819. HJZUZFC853FVNV3S20. HJZBAZNB987T78PJ21. HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC22. HJZBCZBWTQHJ995823. HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ424. HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR25. HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ26. HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS27. HJZBHZNV8HEHUP5528. HJZBIZDVN8339AMV29. HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH30. HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P31. HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F32. HJZBMZX799MW4PTR33. HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W34. HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ35. HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD936. HJZBQZC96JN56VB837. HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT338. HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF39. HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD40. HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ41. HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT42. HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE443. HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N44. HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D45. HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG346. HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K47. HJZCGZRQWK36V4U748. HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV49. HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ650. HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X51. HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A52. HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG53. HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH54. HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV55. HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE56. HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV57. HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA58. HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T59. HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

