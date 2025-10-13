BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finale in Hyderabad delivered electrifying performances, with the leaderboard witnessing dramatic shifts as teams edged closer to the coveted title. With just one day left, every squad is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of the INR 1 Crore prize pool, a direct slot at the Global Championship, and qualification for the BGMI International Cup (BMIC).

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Australia Test Captain Pat Cummins Says He's 'Less Likely' To Feature in Opener Against England in Perth.

Day 2 saw momentum shifts across the leaderboard as teams adapted their strategies and fought to stay in contention. ORANGUTAN delivered consistent results across matches, steadily climbing into the top ranks. K9 ESPORTS kept pace with a strong show built on teamwork. TEAM SOUL, TRUE RIPPERS, and GODS REIGN remained competitive through smart decision-making and steady point accumulation.

Over the past two days, India's top 16 Esports teams have gone head-to-head in the live-studio arena, showcasing fierce competition, clutch finishes, and standout individual brilliance. Fans have witnessed nail-biting showdowns as underdogs rise and seasoned veterans fight to maintain their dominance.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 13, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The atmosphere in Hyderabad is electric as supporters rally behind their favorite squads, making this one of the most thrilling Esports spectacles of the year.

With momentum building and rivalries intensifying, all eyes are now on the final day tomorrow, where the champion will be crowned and history will be made. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube channel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)