New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/SRV): Ojasvi Foundation introduces Big Daddy Yacht - the 'everyday Yacht party concept' at low charges and a most luxurious and comfortable villa - Ojasvi Villa for Pattaya lovers. BigDaddy is one of the best Yacht tour and travel services in Pattaya. Ojasvi Villa - the most captivating private pool and Jacuzzi villa located in the most popular central area of Pattaya, Thailand.

BigDaddy has introduced unique budget-friendly yacht party packages for Pattaya lovers. The one-of-a-kind package allows travelers to fulfill their dream of a yacht party at cost-efficient prices. Keeping in mind the extreme potential in the segment and the growing popularity of yacht parties, BigDaddy has introduced the 'Everyday Yacht Party Concept' in Pattaya with a very nominal entry fee.

The recently launched package is a game changer with budget-friendly options. With a vision to provide quality hospitality service at an affordable price point, BigDaddy provides travelers with packages starting at just INR 5,999 onwards. The yacht tours begin from Pattaya's Central area near the post office every day between 1.30 pm to 8.30 pm. A perfect way to celebrate special occasions, vacations, parties, enjoyment and get together, the yacht parties are inclusive of entertainment, drink, food & beverage, special performances, dancers & many more exciting things to entertain yourself with your loved ones.

In addition to the existing BigDaddy Yacht services, the brand offers an exclusive range of hospitality services. The brand includes a rejuvenation center in Pattaya named Vigour. The beautiful center offers relaxing services that help patrons to brighten their souls, relax and rejuvenate their bodies. Also consists of an Indian cultural restaurant 'Indian Curry' that allows travelers to explore traditional Indian food in Pattaya combined with a modern and unconventional twist.

Being a one-stop solution for an experiential in Pattaya, BigDaddy has also partnered and joined hands with local tour operators. With the help of this association, the brand offers unique and attractive packages at affordable rates. The initiative helps local operators grow their businesses and travellers can explore Pattaya.

BigDaddy is one of the best Yacht Tours and Travel services that offer a luxurious yet affordable yacht party to Pattaya lovers. With the combination of captivating ocean views and amazing sunsets, the yacht party is bound to be an unforgettable moment for travelers. Turning the Yacht into an impressive and luxurious space with high aesthetics combined with the high-quality services that the company offers, travelers are sure to have unforgettable experiences.

Ojasvi Foundation recently launched a Luxury Villa named "Ojasvi Villa" located in the most popular central area of Pattaya, Thailand. Ojasvi Villa's private Pool and Jacuzzi Villa is an outstanding choice for Families or Couples looking to enjoy a great Pattaya Holiday. The spacious 4 bedrooms villa, villa has a private big pool and Jacuzzi, a barbecue zone with comfortable sofas and armchairs, high-speed Wi-Fi, and all furniture that you will need.

Escape To This Villa - With Everything You'll Need For That Perfect Thailand Vacation. This comfortable Executive Villa has ample space for a party of eight guests. With 4 Bedrooms; it's ideal for a larger family wanting a vacation together or for two families together.

It has glamorous amenities like Full Fledged Kitchen | Private Pool | 2 Car Parking | 6 Television | 6 Air Conditioner | High-Speed Internet | Washing Machine | Dish Washer | Bar with Fridge | Working Desk | JBL Bluetooth Speaker | Indian Food and many more.

Ojasvi Villa is an elegant private pool villa, a fine example of style intertwined with the natural elements of Pattaya and its traditional architecture. The location allows for great privacy while being within proximity of the charming beach.

Ojasvi Villa is awesome and makes you feel at home. The simplicity, yet the touch of class throughout the villa is such a delight to embrace. Indian Food is available as per the Menu with free delivery at Villa. With an expensive outdoor space for lounging, dining, and entertaining, this exclusive resort boasts breathtaking views on all sides. It has all the comfort if one is looking for a perfect vacation.

For more information: www.bigdaddyyacht.com, www.ojasvi.org

