New Delhi, December 27 : Japanese auto giant Honda is readying up to expand its SUV portfolio in India in the next couple of years, as SUVs of all sizes are really hit in our country like the rest of the world. New Honda SUVs are definitely expected to boost the company’s sales and we’ll get to see a couple of new pretty SUV models enriching the Indian SUV segment even further.

The Honda Cars India’s plans are pretty solid, as the upcoming Honda SUV models are going to be pitched in the mid-sized and the sub-4 metre compact SUV segments, which are the hottest in our market. Hence Honda is aiming to produce one all-new SUV that’ll lock its horns with the Hyundai Creta, while the other would go up against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Find out more about these upcoming all-new Honda SUVs. Hyundai Cars, SUVs Launching in 2023: From Hyundai Micro-SUV to Hyundai Kona EV, List of Seven Upcoming Vehicles.

Two All-new Honda SUVs – All Details We Know So Far :

Both the upcoming Honda SUV models will be designed on the versatile platform of the Amaze.

As per latest reports, the upcoming Honda mid-size SUV that is still codenamed as the PF2, will debut in India by April 2023.

The new Honda mid-size SUV model will around 4.2 meters in length, and is expected to be offered in two powertrain options, namely - a 1.5L normal petrol and a 1.5L petrol hybrid powertrain.

The hybrid setup is said to be borrowed from the Honda City e:HEV sedan, which comprises of an Atkinson Cycle 1.5L petrol mill teamed with to two electric motors offering a combined 126bhp of power and 253Nm of torque. This powertrain offers a claimed fuel economy of 16.5kmpl along with a 1,000km of range on full tank.

This mid-size SUV is likely to come equipped with a manual and eCVT automatic transmission options.

The new mid-sized SUV will come with 5-seat configuration and is expected to be packed with premium features including a new-generation touchscreen infotainment and new connected car tech.

While there are not much details available about the upcoming sub-compact SUV model at the moment, both the models will come only in their petrol and htbrid avatars and there will be no diesel engine option, that’s for sure, as Honda India will axe its 1.5L i-DTEC diesel motor from February 2023. Tesla Offers Bigger Than Ever Updates on Christmas 2022: Find Out All About These 9 New Features Here.The upcoming new Honda mid-size SUV is expected to cost in the Rs 16 lakh range and post its India launch it will lock its horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

On the other hand, the upcoming Honda sub-compact SUV is likely to cost in the Rs 12 lakh range and will be fighting with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

