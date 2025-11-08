Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 returns with a spectacular new edition, unveiling 'The One and Only' stage -- defining what's next in fashion

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 8: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, India's most definitive voice in fashion, returns in 2025 with yet another spectacular edition where fashion, creativity and culture converge, and create 'The One and Only' stage that will set the tone for what's next in fashion.

In a world where trends are often fleeting, the Fashion Tour takes its boldest stride yet and reimagines what it means to lead fashion forward and define 'Fashion's Next Move'. This isn't just a theme -- it's a declaration, a definitive statement that fashion's next chapter doesn't begin on just any runway; it begins on the stages of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

Joining forces once again with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the Fashion Tour brings together India's leading designers and celebrated style icons to present experiences that break through the realms of fashion, like never before.

The tour will set the course in Gurugram with 'The Futureverse of Fashion' featuring designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, with Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia, unlocking the future of fashion experiences. It'll redefine what a runway can be - an immersive, visual spectacle blurring lines between technology and couture, transforming the dimensions in which fashion is experienced.

The tour will then shift gears to Jaipur with 'High Octane Couture' where designers Abhishek Patni and Namrata Joshipura will bring speed, power, and precision from the world of motorsports to the fashion runway, defining a new language of global style. Featuring the panache of Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe (2021), and the unmistakable energy of rapper Raftaar, this chapter promises fashion at full throttle -- exhilarating, fearless, and impossibly glamorous.

The finale in Kolkata will witness 'Breaking the moulds of Fashion Craft' with the return of iconic designer Anamika Khanna, joined by Ishaan Khatter. This chapter will shine the spotlight on the sublime power of craftsmanship and bridge a connection where it meets contemporary vision, giving audiences not just fashion to admire, but craft to revere.

Debasree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has been Indian fashion's most iconic stage. Guided by our 'The One and Only' ambition, we continue to set new benchmarks shaping the evolution of fashion & style in collaboration with India's finest designers & FDCI. With 'Fashion's Next Move', we're making a bold foray into showcasing the future of fashion and what it means to lead with style and curate a future where creativity, culture and innovation converge. We believe in shaping a future-forward narrative that will inspire the next generation of consumers and invite them into our iconic and progressive world."

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, expressed, "FDCI is thrilled with its collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, bringing together the two powerhouses of fashion, that amplifies our commitment to shaping its future. This edition brings together diverse design perspectives that celebrates creativity, culture, and sets the pace for the future of fashion in India."

