New Delhi [India], August 14: India's first fully indigenous super-app, Blueera, was launched at a special event held in the national capital, Delhi. From technology to development, the app is entirely Indian, with absolutely no foreign investment involved.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Blueera's Founder and Director, Mallikarjuna Rao Chilukoti, said, "Today, we are not just launching an app, but opening a new path towards digital self-reliance--one that is entirely made in India and designed for India's interests."

He stated that Blueera is a multi-functional platform that brings together social networking, commerce, employment, and secure messaging in one place. It will ensure the security of Indian users' data and is designed to empower small businesses, vendors, and local markets. The platform also aims to create job opportunities at the local level, thereby promoting Indian talent.

Co-Founder and Director Manish Kumar, emphasizing data security, said that Blueera is built on an indigenous data infrastructure, eliminating the possibility of foreign interference. The platform fully protects the privacy of Indian citizens. Its encryption and chat systems are completely secure, with all data stored exclusively within India. Instead of adopting an end-to-end system, it has been designed to detect and remove objectionable content or chats from the server. "In every aspect, it has been designed with national interest in mind," he added.

Director Aditya highlighted its impact on the local economy, stating that connecting small businesses, local vendors, and youth--and providing them with new opportunities--is the true democratic digital power of Blueera. To bring misguided youth on social media reels and videos back into the mainstream, the platform will provide local job information, list vacancies, and map opportunities, thus helping fulfill the objectives of Digital India.

According to experts, the global super-app market was valued at approximately USD 127.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 440.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of about 28%. The Asia-Pacific region is considered the leader in this sector.

In India, the super-app market generated revenue of approximately USD 3.68 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 28.23 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 33.8%. The overall Indian app market size stood at around USD 3.3 billion in 2023.

In light of these figures, the launch of Blueera is seen as a timely and visionary step. India's needs for mobile internet, digital payments, and e-commerce are growing rapidly. Currently, many platforms offer separate services, but there has long been a gap for an integrated indigenous super-app.

This is India's first 100% indigenous super-app--not only technologically Indian in every respect, but also entirely free of any foreign investment. It will provide India with complete digital freedom through its homegrown social media platform. By integrating social networking, commerce, employment, and messaging, the platform prioritizes Indian data security, local economy growth, and job creation. Its mission is to digitally empower local communities, youth, and homemakers.

At a time when the country's super-app market is expanding rapidly and its potential is bright, the arrival of Blueera can be seen as a strong and inspiring step towards making Digital India truly self-reliant.

