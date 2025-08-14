Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are teaming up on screen for the first time in the upcoming film Param Sundari, a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota. While the movie follows a typical North-meets-South love story, fans are eager to see the chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi in their debut pairing. Another factor boosting the film’s popularity is the song "Pardesiya", featuring the soothing vocals of the one and only Sonu Nigam. Recently, the film’s trailer was released online, but it has stirred controversy as members of the Christian community appear to be upset about a specific scene involving a church and are demanding its removal. ‘Param Sundari’ Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra’s Carefree Punjabi Munda Falls for Janhvi Kapoor’s Innocent Mallu Kutty in This Vibrant Romantic Comedy, and Their Chemistry Is Unmissable (Watch Video).

Church Scene in ‘Param Sundari’ Trailer Sparks Backlash From Christian Community

The Watchdog Foundation, an organisation claiming to represent Christian interests, wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Government to direct the makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Param Sundari to remove a church scene from the movie and its promotional videos.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Param Sundari’:

‘Deliberate Act to Outrage Religious Feelings,’ Says Watchdog Foundation Advocate

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, representing the Watchdog Foundation, said that instances of generating controversy with religiously sensitive content in cinema have increased in recent times and need to be curbed. He said, "In India, the deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings may attract legal scrutiny under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Precedents such as Azhar Basha Tamboli vs Ravi S Gupta & Ors and Hum Do Humare Baraah underscore the sensitive balance between freedom of speech and the protection of religious sentiments."

What Happens in the Controversial Church Scene?

The trailer for Param Sundari was unveiled on August 12. The two-minute-forty-second video opens with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters Param and Sundari visiting a church to pray and confess. Param asks Sundari if she has ever made out in a church, prompting Janhvi to give a reaction many of us would have upon hearing such a question. Sundari later reveals that she once kissed her ex-boyfriend in a college staffroom and asks Param about a similar experience. Param responds by listing his daring encounters, including a tennis court, the balcony of the Burj Khalifa, and a washroom. ‘Param Sundari’ Song ‘Pardesiya’ Out: Sidharth Malhotra Says ‘It’s Been One of My Personal Favourite Love Songs to Shoot’ (Watch Video).

Param Sundari is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 29,2025.

