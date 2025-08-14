The BWF World Championships 2025 is all set to commence from August 25 in Paris, France. Players can play across five categories in the World Championships starting from the men's and women's singles to the men's and women's doubles and the mixed doubles. Since most of the participants of the upcoming BWF World Championship 2025 have featured in the Paris Olympics 2024., they were well aware with the conditions on offer. The familiarity of the players with the venue make the competition further interesting. Kunlavut Vitidsarn was the men's singles champion in last edition. An Se-Young was the women's singles champion. Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae won men's doubles. Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan clinched the women's doubles title. Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yoo-jung won the mixed doubles title. Who Is Unnati Hooda? Know All About 17-Year-Old Badminton Sensation Who Defeated PV Sindhu in China Open 2025 Round of 16.

India had a tough outing in the Paris Olympics 2024 in Badminton as the best they could secure was the fourth place in men's singles which was secured by Lakshya Sen. Entering the World Championship, Sen is struggling with his form and he has got a tough draw in-front of him as he faces Chinese top-seed Shi Yu Qi in the first round. Another out-of-form Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, the 15th seed, will take on Bulgarian Kaloyana Nalbantova in the first round and could end up facing second seed Wang Zhiyi in the round of 16. Tough draw awaits India's doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as well as they will potentially face China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, World No. 6, in round of 16 and former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik from Malaysia in quarterfinals.

How to Watch BWF World Championship 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the BWF in India and the BWF World Championship 2025 live telecast viewing options will be available in India in the Star Sports Network channels . Well, it means, fans will not get the live telecast viewing option for the BWF World Championship 20250on their TV channels. For BWF World Championship 2025 online viewing options, read below. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Get Challenging Draws in BWF World Championships 2025.

Where to Watch BWF World Championship 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The official OTT app for Star Sports Network, JioHotstar will provide BWF World Championship live streaming in India. Fans who are keen on watching BWF World Championshiplive streaming in India can do so on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. They can also get it on the BWF YouTube channel with the use of a VPN.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).