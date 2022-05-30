Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero initiative, has announced that its Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology (CLRT) has signed an MoU with the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition (MPI), Munich for an initial period of 3 years.

Through such a collaboration, both the institutes can come together on a joint research project of data sharing in emerging economies. This can also facilitate research visits of faculty members and doctoral students at both MPI and CLRT to fulfil the objectives of the project.

Both the institutes can cooperatively organise workshops and conferences, engage in joint publications relating to the project and explore the possibilities of initiating other joint interdisciplinary research projects in areas of mutual interest.

BMU founding charter clearly expresses the commitment not only to be recognized as an institution of excellence in teaching but in research as well. The university aims to create a talented community of students and faculty to excel in teaching, learning and research, in a creative and stimulating environment. Through this collaboration, CLRT, an interdisciplinary academic research centre established at the School of Law, BML Munjal University.

On signing the MoU, Dr Vikas Kathuria, Executive Director, Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology & Associate Professor, School of Law at BMU, who will coordinate this collaboration said, "The University is fast emerging as the hub for research projects, especially with Institute of Inclusive Innovation (I3) already established in collaboration with Imperial College London for facilitating cross-border innovation, research, and training. The partnership with MPI, Munich is clearly another milestone for BMU. This collaboration will offer an array of opportunities for knowledge creation and research facilities for both institutes equally and together will be stronger."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state-private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills.

The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising B.Tech, BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, and PhD at the post-graduate level.

For more information log in to: www.bmu.edu.in.

