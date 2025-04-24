VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 24: BOBIS Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., one of India's fastest-growing event management companies, is reshaping the nation's live entertainment and public engagement industry. Headquartered in Patna, Bihar, and helmed by visionary Founder and CEO Mrinal Kishor, BOBIS has built a reputation for delivering unforgettable experiences and transforming overlooked regions into thriving cultural hubs.

A Vision Rooted in Purpose

Established in 2017, BOBIS began its journey with a singular focus: to bring premium event experiences to regions traditionally left out of mainstream event circuits. Under the dynamic leadership of Mrinal Kishor, the company has evolved into a national powerhouse known for its meticulous planning, high-profile executions, and lasting social impact.

"We started with a dream to make Bihar a destination for world-class events. Today, we're proud to not just host shows--we build cultural movements, elevate local talent, and reshape perceptions," said Mrinal Kishor, Founder and CEO, BOBIS Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Putting Bihar on India's Entertainment Map

BOBIS has played a critical role in introducing global-quality entertainment to Bihar. The company has hosted numerous A-list performers such as Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Guru Randhawa, and Monali Thakur, drawing massive crowds and generating buzz far beyond the state's borders. These events have not only energized audiences but have also contributed to local economic development and tourism.

Innovating Political Event Management

With the launch of BOBIS Political Event, the company has redefined political campaign management in India. This specialized vertical brings corporate-level structure and precision to political rallies and outreach programs, ensuring seamless execution and impactful messaging.

Driving Excellence Across the Board

BOBIS Entertainment's expertise spans:

-Celebrity concerts and large-scale public shows

- Strategic branding and creative visual campaigns

- Political events with high-security and logistical demands

A Cultural Catalyst for Modern Bihar

Beyond events, BOBIS is helping rewrite the narrative of Bihar. By consistently delivering high-impact projects and drawing national attention to the region, the company has emerged as a symbol of what regional entrepreneurship can achieve with innovation, purpose, and bold leadership.

For more information, visit: www.bobis.in

