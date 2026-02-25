BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that Meenal Gauri has been appointed as Managing Director India, effective 12 January 2026. In this role, she will assume responsibility for the company's businesses in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Further, she would also join the Board of Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Meenal brings in more than 16 years of international experience across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with expertise spanning marketing, sales, corporate strategy, business development, and market access. Her diverse background and deep understanding of healthcare ecosystems across geographies enable her to lead Boehringer Ingelheim India as it advances bold ambitions for growth and patient impact with its India Vision 2030.

During her tenure in regional roles with Boehringer Ingelheim, Meenal has played a central role in strengthening the company's presence across complex markets and successfully leading high-impact product launches and strategy. Additionally, as a trained Co-Active coach, she is equally passionate about empowering and developing future leaders. These values are strongly aligned with Boehringer Ingelheim's culture of collaboration and long-term commitment.

Reflecting on her appointment, Meenal Gauri said, "My journey at Boehringer Ingelheim has been both inspiring and purposeful. Since my first role here, I've experienced significant growth, shaped by diverse interactions with remarkable individuals across geographies and the healthcare community. India continues to be a fascinating and dynamic market, and I remain deeply committed to enhancing patient health across the country. I look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners to deliver impactful innovations that truly make a difference."

Commenting on the appointment, Evren Ozlu, Head of Human Pharma, India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA), said, "Meenal brings deep industry expertise with a people-first approach that reflects our company's values. We are confident that under her leadership, our India business will continue to advance innovation, strengthen partnerships, and make a positive impact on patients and communities."

Outside of work, Meenal is an avid traveller and proud mother of two, with a strong belief in continuous learning and personal growth.

