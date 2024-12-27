VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Bollywood Actress Krishna Gautam has taken the spotlight with her bold and breathtaking look in the Punjabi song Pinde Te Dior. Her unique portrayal and glamorous transformation have garnered high praise from the audience. Produced by XYZ Music and sung by Toofan Singh Gill, the music video is setting new trends in the industry.

The song is enriched with a storyline revolving around love and heartbreak, a backdrop of a motor garage has been lauded for its cinematic quality.

In Pinde Te Dior, Krishna Gautam captivates audiences with her role as a motor mechanic--marking a first for Indian music videos. Her striking appearance and powerful performance with Sony LIV web series College Romance fame actor Keshav Sadhana made the highlight of the song, leaving fans and critics in awe.

With its international garage-inspired theme and Krishna's mesmerizing screen presence, XYZ Music has set a new benchmark in the industry, blending global aesthetics with Indian storytelling.

Krishna Gautam debuted in Bollywood as a main lead in Ram Gopal Verma's horror thriller 12 Clock. Mithun Chakraborty, Manav Kaul, Ashish Vidyarthi & Makrand Deshpande were her co-artist in that film.

Pinde Te Dior is out now and is already making waves for its innovative concept and Krishna's unforgettable performance.

